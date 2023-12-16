Jake Browning, Cut Three Times By The Vikings, Beats Vikings In Overtime And, Yes, Revenge Was Involved

Videos by OutKick

Jake Browning was cut by the Minnesota Vikings in August of 2019. And after being re-signed to the practice squad he was cut again in September of 2020. And after getting yet another shot on the practice squad, he was cut again in August of 2021.

Then on Saturday, the quarterback who was cut three times by the Vikings beat the Vikings in overtime.

Life is something, folks.

Bengals 27.

Vikings 24.

And, yes, Browning recalls the Vikings experience and admits getting revenge mattered to him this game.

CINCINNATI – Joe Mixon and Jake Browning of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrate after Browning scored a touchdown in the third quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Paycor Stadium on December 10. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Jake Browning Recalls ‘Sh-tiest’ Release From Vikings

“Yeah, I’m not going to say it’s not a good feeling,” Browning said afterward. “It’s much better than losing. The emotional roller coasters is part of the game and part of that is just me staying even keeled. But there was definitely a little extra part of before the game I remembered getting cut there the last time.”

And then the guy who dropped an L on the Vikings, dropped the hammer.

“I remember being told, ‘Hey we might have a spot for you on the practice squad, like go to the hotel and wait,’ ” Browning recalled. “I sat in the hotel for a couple of hours not knowing if I had a job or not. And then just basically got a call from my agent. They didn’t tell me. I had been there for two years and I’d been cut my fair share of times and that was probably my sh-tiest one.

“And there was a little bit more this week. I know I had denied it and there are some great people over there. It’s different. That’s a completely different coaching staff and everything. And I want to emphasize there are some incredible people over there.

“But that one felt good.”

CINCINNATI – Jake Browning of the Cincinnati Bengals is pursued by Danielle Hunter of the Minnesota Vikings as he looks to throw the ball in the second half of the game at Paycor Stadium on December 16. (Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images)

Jake Browning Faced Uphill Climb Against Vikings

Browning, who is starting for the Bengals because Joe Burrow is out for the season while recovering from hand surgery to repair a ligament, came away with a come-from-behind victory on a day everything suggested he shouldn’t.

The Bengals won this game despite losing top receiver Ja’Marr Chase in the fourth quarter.

They won this game despite trailing by two touchdowns in the third quarter and 24-17 with 3:48 left in regulation.

And they won for the third time in the four games Browning has been the starter. Yeah, pretty impressive.

“Jake’s just so steady, he really is,” coach Zac Taylor told reporters afterward. “He doesn’t get rattled by negative plays. He doesn’t overreact to it. The interception he threw is a great example of that. The guy in his fourth career start throws a pick. The corner was playing games with him, he’s trying to bait him. And he [Browning] throws over the top.”

Interception.

But after that interception, the Bengals scored touchdowns on three consecutive drives. Browning authored three consecutive touchdown drives and threw 2 touchdown passes on those drives against a defense that had not allowed a touchdown in 29 consecutive drives spanning three games prior to Saturday. That streak without allowing a touchdown had extended to 35 drives before the Bengals got in the end zone.

CINCINNATI – Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor reacts on the sidelines during a game against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium on November 5. (Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images)

Bengals Coach Zac Taylor Praises Browning

“He just came back on the next drive and goes on a touchdown drive,” Taylor said. “That’s what you want to see from your quarterback, a guy that doesn’t get too high or too low. He’s able to move on and that’s exactly what he did.”

Browning moved on and finished with 324 passing yards. It marked the second time in his four starts he eclipsed the 300-yard passing mark.

And Browning got there, in part, by setting up the team’s winning field goal. Browning completed a 44-yard pass to Tyler Boyd on third-and-9 to give Cincy the ball inside the Minnesota 15-yard-line. Evan McPherson kicked a 29-yard field goal for the win.

When it was done, Browning talked about being tired, but not so much he couldn’t joke around. Last week he left the game with a thumb cramp which seemed to really be about cramps in his forearm or wrist.

It was a story after that game and the source of some talk during the last week.

“I feel like I need a beer,” Browning said Saturday. “But I’m right off a cramping incident so I’m probably going to pass on that.”

