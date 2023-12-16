Tee Higgins Saves Bengals’ Season With Insane 4th-Quarter TD Grab

Videos by OutKick

Tee Higgins picked a great time to finally break out a year-long slump and make a huge impact.

The Cincinnati Bengals and Minnesota Vikings faced off in a game with massive postseason implications. Both teams desperately needed a win to stay relevant in their respective conference’s playoff races.

With just under four minutes to go, the Vikings held a 24-17 advantage. But Cincinnati didn’t lose hope, driving all the way down to the 21-yard line with 48 seconds remaining.

However, quarterback Jake Browning faced heavy pressure from his back side. He flushed from the pocket, heaved it towards the near corner of the endzone, and hoped for an early Christmas miracle.

That miracle came wearing a No. 5 jersey. Initially, it looked like Browning threw the ball straight at a Vikings defender. However, Higgins flew in, climbed the ladder, and caught the pass.

Higgins’ back faced the end zone, and he already got the first down. So no one would have blamed him if he secured the catch and fell out of bounds.

But Higgins wanted to give everyone something a little extra special. Somehow, Higgins extended his right arm, reached behind his back, and crossed the goal line.

This view makes this catch look even more spectacular.

Just an unbelievable catch and stretch by Tee Higgins for the TD pic.twitter.com/B7ZUxCTbRP — Cincinnati 💔 (@CincyProblems) December 16, 2023

The Bengals tied the score, stopped the Vikings on a 4th-and-inches in overtime, and kicked a game-winning field goal on their ensuing possession.

The ridiculous touchdown snag capped off a signature day for Higgins. He finished the day with four catches for 61 yards and 2 touchdowns (this was his second). All year, he’s struggled immensely to put up consistent numbers, and had only two touchdowns before this game.

But sometimes, its not just about the numbers you produce. It’s about when you produce them. With his team’s playoff hopes hanging in the balance, Higgins couldn’t have picked a better time to show up and show out.