NFL Drug Tests Jonathan Taylor Again After 2-TD Performance

Whenever Jonathan Taylor has a good game, he might as well get ready to pee in a cup.

The Indianapolis Colts running back had a solid outing Sunday — rushing for 91 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

And on Monday morning, the NFL hit him with a drug test.

“Drug test right on time,” Taylor posted on X.

This is the second time in just over a month Taylor has been the victim of the league’s “random” testing for performance-enhancing drugs.

The first one came in Week 7 — right after the All-Pro scored his first touchdown of the season. He also logged 75 rushing yards on 18 attempts, adding three receptions for 45 yards, in that loss to the Cleveland Browns.

“Drug tested soon as I get back in the end zone,” Taylor wrote.

Jonathan Taylor Settling In After Missing Offseason

Taylor missed the first four games of the season amidst a contract dispute, a trade request and an ankle injury. He ultimately inked a three-year, $42 million extension with the Colts in early October.

It took the 24 year old a couple games to get going. But since then, he’s been solid — rushing for 414 yards and four touchdowns in seven games while adding 16 catches for 137 yards and a score.

Not quite the numbers he was putting up in 2021 when he earned the league rushing title. But it’s a process.

(Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

“Everyone talks about that season, but the truth is having a season like that is really, really hard,” he told reporters Sunday.

“It’s not about, ‘Am I back?’ It’s about the team. Of course, I want to have another season like that, and if you string some games together, you never know what could happen, but again, it’s hard. But that’s what you’re chasing. I’m chasing greatness. And right now, everybody on this team is.”

Indianapolis has gone 4-3 since Taylor’s return. And entering December, the Colts find themselves at 6-5 and firmly in the Wild Card hunt.

Just mark your calendar for the end of the month, JT. You’ll be due for another “random” test.

