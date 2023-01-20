Jaguars Fans Show Up In Droves To Send Team Off, Take Over Southwest Flight

Jacksonville Jaguars fans showed up and showed OUT Friday afternoon as the team departed TIAA Bank Stadium en route to frigid Kansas City for Saturday’s AFC Divisional showdown.

Thousands of fans lined the streets of Duuuuuuuuval Friday morning to wish the fellas farewell as team buses made their way to the airport.

And, in a scene straight out of a college football Saturday morning walkthrough, the folks showed up with music, headgear, and bathrobes.

This is the scene to send off your #Jaguars to Kanas City.



Everybody said #Duuuval.



LET’S FREAKING GO. pic.twitter.com/Hi61z3Kk3B — 1010 XL / 92.5 FM (@1010XL) January 20, 2023

16 and a couple of his favorite targets on their way to do work! #IWATJ | #JAXvsKC pic.twitter.com/iEg2TPeyPO — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) January 20, 2023

Jaguars fans take over Southwest flight on way to Kansas City

Jacksonville takes a lot of flak, for various reasons. But I’ve seen the team go on now two playoff runs over the past six years, and those fans get after it.

Remember back in 2017 when the boys got back to town after knocking off the Steelers and the fans casually showed up to the stadium at like midnight to party with Jalen Ramsey?

Nuts.

Trevor Lawrence is clearly a damn rockstar in Duval, Doug Pederson is a couple dubs away from having another statue built, and fans apparently even followed the team charter all the way up to Kansas City.

#DUUUVAL has landed in Kansas City ‼️



Shoutout Ken & Mary, the BEST @SouthwestAir attendants, for making it happen for some #Jaguars fans



(Ken will be here all week, folks 😅😂)



🗣️ SOUND UP pic.twitter.com/RktG7Uwe8h — 1010 XL / 92.5 FM (@1010XL) January 20, 2023

OK, that wasn’t the best portrayal of Jaguars fans. The guy at the end may have saved it a bit, but that was a pretty tough watch from start to finish.

Regardless, the point is the folks in Duval are ready to shock the world Saturday, where temps are supposed to be in the 30s with snow. Good!

Nothing our QB1 Trevor Lawrence can’t handle. All the Waffle House’s within 10 miles of Arrowhead Stadium better have their heads on a swivel.

We had a blast at today's @Jaguars Send-Off!



🔥📸: P and Dutt from the Westside!



Caption this one of TL16 ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/MuimfLLQqb — 1010 XL / 92.5 FM (@1010XL) January 20, 2023

#DUUUVAL is OUT HERE at the divisional weekend player send-off! pic.twitter.com/dN1FlqqJn0 — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) January 20, 2023