Trevor Lawrence’s Waffle House Order Should Make All Drunk College Bros Proud

Trevor Lawrence and his Jaguars buddies cleared out a Waffle House after their dramatic win over the Chargers last Saturday, and I gotta tell ya …

QB1 knows how to order some damn food!

Lawrence walked reporters through how the entire night unfolded Tuesday, and – most importantly – revealed a pretty spot-on order that would make even the drunkest college bro proud.

Trevor Lawrence Waffle House order is delicious and perfect

Texas Bacon Cheesesteak with Hashbrowns and Cheese with a Pecan waffle – on one, ready? Break!

Now, admittedly, I’ve never had a TBC from Waffle House. Been to that fine establishment many a times, but I’ve never dove into a little TBC.

Thanks to Mother Internet, though … clearly I’m sold.

Waffle House delivers the goods to Trevor Lawrence.

Yeah, that’ll play – as the kid’s say.

The hashbrowns are an obvious winner at Waffle House, and then you top it off with a pecan waffle?

What a damn dinner!

Anyway, Lawrence said they called ahead and had around 20 people show up, and I’d image the lucky waitress still on duty walked out of there with a big enough tip to get her through the rest of the year.

Seriously, it had to be massive, right? You always see these elaborate rookie dinners at fancy restaurants that cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, but you never see what the bill looks like at a Waffle House.

My point is … it was probably peanuts to these guys. Hell, it may have been peanuts to me! They dropped the HAMMER on the tip when it was all said and done.

Love it.

Loved Trevor Lawrence before knowing his Waffle House order, and now he might be my favorite QB1 in the league.

Jaguars by a billion Sunday!

(JK).