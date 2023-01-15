One sports bettor’s bank account is $1.4 million lighter on Sunday morning after an all-time collapse by the Chargers caused his or her live wager to do the same. The bet would not have paid out even one third of the total if it had hit.

Jacksonville hosted Los Angeles in the AFC Wild Card game on Saturday night and entered as 2.5-point underdogs. That line quickly swung in the opposite direction.

Trevor Lawrence threw four interceptions in the first half and the Jaguars failed to get on the board until there was 26 second left in the first half. Meanwhile, the Chargers scored 27 points through the first 26 minutes and went up by 20.

Around that time, the bettor decided to hop over to the DraftKings Sportsbook and place a $1.4 million bet on the Los Angeles moneyline at -12500 odds. He or she presumably thought was a sure-thing, and wanted an easy $11,200 payout— or maybe he or she was laundering some money.

Either way, the bet was placed with potential for marginal returns.

There was no way that the Chargers would choke, right?

Surely they weren’t going to squander a three-score lead in the second half of a game that they were dominating in every facet? WRONG!

Los Angeles failed to score for the vast majority of the second half and Jacksonville mounted one of the most improbable comebacks in NFL history. Joey Bosa closed out his team’s collapse with a terrible penalty that gave the Jaguars a legitimate chance to pull out the win— and they did.

As the Chargers kicked a walk-off field goal to advance to the Divisional Round, the bettor lost $1.4 million. What once was easy money quickly became null and void. Gone forever.

Meanwhile, Lawrence talked about “the script” in his postgame interview.

Is the NFL rigged in favor of the sportsbooks? Obviously not, but some people are saying— and the $1.4 million bettor is probably one of those people. Brutal. Gut-wrenching. Ya hate to see it!