Make no mistake, Trevor Lawrence is a Southerner through and through. Born in Knoxville, Tennessee, and raised in Georgia, the 23-year-old quarterback played his college ball in South Carolina and plays professionally in Jacksonville.

And as any good Southerner knows, there is no better restaurant at which to celebrate a monumental win at an hour well after midnight than Waffle House. So that is exactly what he did.

Trevor Lawrence went to Waffle House.

The Jaguars found themselves down by 20 at halftime Saturday. Their chances of winning looked grim as the Chargers picked Lawrence off four times in the first half.

However, after mounting the fifth-largest comeback in NFL history and third-largest in NFL playoff history, they came out victorious. A wild sequence of events and a gutsy play call from head coach Doug Pederson made all of the difference in the final five minutes.

With the epic comeback, Lawrence kept an incredible winning streak alive. He has not lost on a Saturday since at least 2014.

He never lost on a Saturday in high school or college and has won both games he has played on a Saturday in the NFL. The first was last weekend, the second was this weekend.

Immediately after the game, Lawrence was elated. Understandably so!

He also took to Twitter with an incredible meme that summed up the night.

From there, Lawrence and his teammates went back to the locker room to shower up and get changed. They spoke to the media and headed out of TIAA Bank Stadium well after 1:00 a.m. ET.

But they didn’t go home, so where did they go?!

Lawrence, a few of his teammates, and their posse rolled into Waffle House and were greeted with a hero’s welcome!

Offensive lineman Brandon Scherff even brought his own booze!

My favorite part is Scherff drinking a Busch light at waffle house https://t.co/RsA050aCIH pic.twitter.com/K7DOwLYPjM — Drew (@ndy_willis) January 15, 2023

There ain’t no party like a Waffle House party, but celebrating a Wild Card win with an All-Star Special is truly the peak. Should Jacksonville keep rolling through the playoffs, as should this new tradition!