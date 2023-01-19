Trevor Lawrence Isn’t Concerned With Quiet, Quaint Arrowhead Stadium

Trevor Lawrence ain’t scared of quiet, rundown, little ‘ol Arrowhead Stadium. Nope. In fact, the Jaguars’ star QB has had weeks of practice playing in his home ballpark – TIAA Bank Field.

And, of course, you know what they say?

Arrowhead. TIAA Bank. What’s the difference?!

Trevor Lawrence said: "I can't imagine Arrowhead Stadium will be much louder than Jacksonville last Saturday" 🤔pic.twitter.com/EKk7MAGjhb — Brad Henson Productions (@BradHensonPro) January 18, 2023

Trevor Lawrence thinks Arrowhead Stadium is just like Jacksonville

Oh no, Trevor! You don’t serve up bulletin board material to an already wacko fanbase days before a playoff game. That’s postseason 101.

“I can’t imagine it’ll be much louder than our fans were here on Saturday,” is the kiss of death from young Trevor Lawrence here, and I’d imagine you’ll see some variation of that on several signs inside Arrowhead come this weekend. Just a guess.

By the way, love this from Trevor, who is quickly becoming America’s QB1.

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence ain’t scared of Arrowhead Stadium. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Throws four picks in his first playoff start only to lead the JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS on an epic comeback, and then follows that up with a trip to Waffle House to celebrate the win.

And now you compare Arrowhead Stadium – and Kansas City Chiefs fans – to something called TIAA Bank Field. Love it. Bring your own damn guts, as his former head coach once said!

All that being said, I do have to point out that Arrowhead once reached a decibel level 142.2 during a 2014 playoff game, which is the equivalent of a jet engine.

That, by the way, is still a record today.

That’s neither here nor there, of course.