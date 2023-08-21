Ja Morant Is In All This Trouble Because Of His Own Decisions, Not The ‘People Around Him,’ According To His Father

Videos by OutKick

Following Ja Morant’s decision to flash a gun on Instagram Live not once, but twice, and other unfortunate stories coming to light, some suggested that the Memphis Grizzlies star is simply hanging around with the wrong people and that he wants to live a rapper’s lifestyle instead of a superstar athlete’s.

Morant’s dad, Tee Morant, isn’t buying that story. There is only one person to blame for Morant’s horrendous decisions, and that’s Ja Morant himself.

Tee Morant, Ja Morant’s dad, says his son’s own decisions have led him to the tough spot he finds himself in. (Getty Images)

Tee Morant offered up a candid response about his son’s recent past during an appearance at the Up Next Elite Camp, a youth basketball camp in New Orleans.

“My son didn’t get in trouble cause of people around him,” the elder Morant said while wearing one of his son’s jerseys. “He got in trouble because of his decisions.”

“The smallest thing you can do can make the biggest difference in your life, when I’m talking about life and living, I get kind of emotional … but I’m just telling y’all to make the right decisions.”

Some may call Tee Morant’s comments rich seeing as how some have pointed to him as being a questionable influence on his son – he essentially tried to fight Shannon Sharpe while sitting courtside in Los Angeles – but at the end of the day, his comments ring true.

Nobody forced Ja to grab a weapon and flash it on Instagram for the entire world to see.

Morant will miss the first 25 games of the season after his second gun incident on social media occurred back in May.