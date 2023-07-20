Ja Morant’s Best Friend, Davonte Pack, Arrested For Assaulting Teenager In 2022

Videos by OutKick

Davonte Pack, a close friend of trouble Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant, was arrested by Tennessee law enforcement on Wednesday. He was apprehended for his involvement in an alleged assault in 2022 that involved Morant and a 17-year-old.

The Shelby County District (TN.) Attorney’s Office announced on July 11 that an arrest warrant had been issued to Pack. He was accused of allegedly hitting Joshua Holloway after the teenager quarreled with Morant during a pickup basketball game.

Morant also hit the teenager after Holloway checked the ball at the Grizzlies star’s face.

Davonte Pack, Ja Morant Assault Teen (July 26, 2022)

Holloway sued Morant and Pack over the incident. The Memphis teen is suing for “assault, reckless endangerment, abuse or neglect and infliction of emotional distress.”

In a deposition, Morant and Pack admitted to hitting Holloway; Morant claimed self-defense in the matter; Pack stated that he felt no threat when he smacked Holloway on the head.

According to ESPN’s Baxter Holmes, Pack’s arrest warrant noted that Holloway suffered “a hematoma to the scalp, sore jaw and headaches in the area of where Pack struck him.”

Morant Claims Self-Defense, Pack Admits To Unwarranted Attack

“Statements from Holloway, Morant and witnesses present all confirm Morant threw one punch, striking Holloway,” a witness affidavit read.

“Holloway stated it was unprovoked. Morant stated after Holloway hit him in the face with the basketball, Holloway approached [Morant] in an aggressive manner so [Morant] struck Holloway once to defend himself.

“Investigators with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office were provided with affidavits from witnesses who were present, essentially supporting Morant’s version of events.”

Morant’s legal team is arguing that the Grizzlies star, who was hit with a 25-game suspension this offseason for breaking the NBA’s conduct policy, acted in self-defense. Ja filed a countersuit, alleging “slander, battery and assault” by the now-18-year-old Holloway.

Pack was also involved in the drive-by scare Ja Morant and his friends pulled on members of the Indiana Pacers after the game with Sharpe, threatening the Indy personnel with red-dot sight lasers.