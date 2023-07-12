Arrest Warrant Issued For Ja Morant’s Best Friend, Davonte Pack

Videos by OutKick

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant caught a ton of heat this past year for allegedly fighting a teenager during a heated pickup basketball game in 2022. Well, an arrest warrant has been issued for Morant’s best friend, Davonte Pack, for his involvement in assaulting then-17-year-old Joshua Holloway during the scene.

More Trouble For Davonte Pack, Ja Morant

The Shelby County District (TN.) Attorney’s Office announced on Monday that the arrest warrant targets Pack for allegedly hitting Holloway after the teenager hit Morant on the chin with the basketball.

The release reads: “The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office obtained a warrant for the arrest of Davonte Pack, who has been charged with simple assault about the July 2022 altercation involving Mr. Pack, Memphis Grizzlies basketball player Ja Morant, and a juvenile basketball player at Mr. Morant’s residence in Eads. The SCSO consulted with the SCDAG before obtaining the warrant.”

Holloway filed a suit against the Grizzlies star on Nov. 2022, and Ja Morant responded with a countersuit five months later.

In February, Pack was at the forefront of several damaging Ja stories, including an on-court skirmish with Lakers fan Shannon Sharpe. Pack was escorted out of the Grizzlies game for the quarrel.

He was also involved in the drive-by scare Ja Morant and his friends pulled on members of the Indiana Pacers after the game with Sharpe, threatening the Indy personnel with red-dot sight lasers.

Then there are the two times that Morant flashed a gun on social media, with the second instance being the final straw for the NBA.

The league assigned Ja Morant a 25-game suspension in June, slated for the start of next season.

Morant followed up the suspension with a statement.

“I know I’ve disappointed a lot of people who have supported me,” Morant wrote in May. “This is a journey and I recognize there is more work to do. My words may not mean much right now, but I take full accountability for my actions. I’m committed to continuing to work on myself.”

Some felt the suspension was too light and that Morant could suffer in judgment with a second slap on the wrist.

Less than a month since his official suspension, Morant has already challenged the idea that he’s at fault for his poor behavior.

Days after the decision by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, new reports surfaced concerning Ja Morant’s camp and their belief that Silver and the media are out to get Morant.

On Sunday, Morant tweeted a confusing statement that only raised more eyebrows. “Everything is being noted,” Morant posted, with comments turned off on the cryptic tweet.

Morant miscalculated the rehabilitation process the first time around.

Time will tell if the 23-year-old can humble himself to preserve a long career in the NBA or if Morant will continue to answer his critics with increasingly worse behavior.