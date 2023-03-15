J.K. Rowling Doesn’t Back Down From Transgender Beliefs, Says ‘There’s Something Dangerous About This Movement’

Videos by OutKick

J.K. Rowling continues to be one of the biggest villains of the transgender movement.

Rowling believes women are women, men are men and spaces for women should be protected from biological men. And for this, she has received attacks and threats from trans activists.

While speaking with host Megan Phelps-Roper on “The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling” podcast, the wildly successful author said she stands by her beliefs.

“I thought about it deeply and hard and long and I’ve listened, I promise, to the other side,” she said. “And I believe, absolutely, that there is something dangerous about this movement and that it must be challenged.”

Rowling admits she knew what she was getting herself into.

“When I first became interested in, and then deeply troubled by, what I saw as a cultural movement that was illiberal in its methods and questionable in its ideas, I absolutely knew that if I spoke out, many people who love my books would be deeply unhappy with me,” she said.

The 57-year-old author said the trans activist movement “echoes the very thing that I was warning against in ‘Harry Potter.'”

“In fact, a ton of Potter fans are grateful that I said what I said,”

And although she admitted it would have been easier not to get involved, Rowling said she feels she’s doing the right thing.

“I am fighting what I see as a powerful, insidious, misogynistic movement, that has gained huge purchase in very influential areas of society,” Rowling said. “I do not see this particular movement as either benign or powerless, so I’m afraid I stand with the women who are fighting to be heard against threats of loss of livelihood and threats to their safety.”

J.K. Rowling is not afraid to stand up for women.

And she first ruffled feathers in 2020 when she sent out a tweet suggesting that “people who menstruate” could simply be called “women.”

‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?



Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate

That initial tweet garnered a lot of backlash, but Rowling didn’t relent. She wrote about her views in more detail.

The idea that women like me, who’ve been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they’re vulnerable in the same way as women – ie, to male violence – ‘hate’ trans people because they think sex is real and has lived consequences – is a nonsense. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

In the months following, woke activists and celebrities — including the star actors in the “Harry Potter” movies — spoke out against Rowling.

And it got even more asinine from there.

Quidditch — which Rowling literally invented – became “quad ball.” Then, critics called for a boycott of a new video game, Hogwarts Legacy, due to a lack of “queer” people in the development of the game. Even Rowling’s own friends begged her not to go public with her beliefs on gender ideology.

Still, she won’t kneel at the feet of the mob.

In a world where regular people can lose their jobs and be labeled transphobic bigots simply for acknowledging biological reality, high-profile voices like J.K. Rowling’s are so important.

She doesn’t care about legacy, cancellation or money. Because her legacy is undeniable, she’s un-cancellable and she’s already worth about $1 billion.