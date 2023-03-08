JK Rowling’s Friends Begged Her Not To Openly Support Women Because They Knew What Would Happen

Videos by OutKick

JK Rowling has been the target of tremendous amounts of abuse over her stance on transgender issues.

That’s not entirely unsurprising given how ferocious transgender activists can be when they’re displeased with someone’s political beliefs.

According to the Daily Mail, Rowling said on a recent podcast that her friends begged her not to speak her mind.

“People are terrified of speaking up so I was really starting to feel this moral obligation. I knew what was coming,” Rowling explained.

She continued, “‘I think it was out of concern about what that would mean, they had watched what had happened to other public figures and there was certainly a feeling of ”This is not a wise thing to do, don’t do it'”

Rowling Faced Consequences for Speaking Up

Rowling acknowledges that she had a much easier time speaking up because of her financial situation. But she’s still faced enormous criticism and boycotts from the left for defending biological sex.

She explained that her concerns about women being “shut down and bullied” as part of an “authoritarian” movement meant she had to use her platform.

“So I have this massive concern, I’m watching women being shut down and bullied, their employers being targeted by a movement that I see as authoritarian and illiberal,” Rowling said.

For her, telling the truth about gender issues was entirely worth the sacrifice.

It took an enormous amount of courage to speak up as Rowling did. Obviously her enormous wealth provides a cushion that most others don’t have.

But speaking up for what’s right in the face of oncoming public vitriol is brave, no matter what. Especially considering the dominance of progressive, radical gender ideology among major media outlets and corporations.

There may not have been much financial risk, but there was risk socially, to her reputation and even for her physical safety.

If only there were more like her.