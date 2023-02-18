Transgender Author Threatens To Murder J.K. Rowling By Slitting Her Throat

Videos by OutKick

Transgender author Gretchen Felker-Martin sent incredibly threatening and disturbing tweets about J.K. Rowling.

Rowling has been in the spotlight recently due to The New York Times growing a backbone and publishing a defense of the “Harry Potter” author. Her crime?

The same as it’s been for years. Rowling believes women are women, men are men and spaces for women should be protected from biological men. For that crime, she has been branded a bigot and an enemy, despite the fact she’s never once discriminated against or called for violence against trans people.

J.K. Rowling believes women are women, men are men and biology isn't up for debate.



For believing in the truth, the woke mob has tried to ruin her life and brand her a bigot.



People are now starting to fight back and the tide is turning. Never apologize! https://t.co/6OrCtfgQiC — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 17, 2023

Well, that’s not good enough for Felker-Martin, who recently signed a letter condemning the NYT’s transgender coverage. The transgender author tweeted a few days ago that there is “blood” on “Rowling’s” hands and that Rowling and others are “killing ours” in response to a transgender teen being stabbed to death, according to The Daily Mail. However, that was just the beginning of the issues with Felker-Martin. She followed that up by tweeting, “If they all had one throat, man.” There’s simply no rational way to interpret the follow-up than it being a clear threat to slit Rowling’s throat.

You can see a screenshot of the now-deleted tweet below.

Gretchen Felker-Martin, a horror writer who has gotten glowing coverage from outlets like NPR, has blamed commentators she doesn't like, myself included, for the stabbling death of a trans teen thousands of miles away — and said that our throats should be slit as payback. pic.twitter.com/8gELAT6voX — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) February 14, 2023

J.K. Rowling continues to face terrible attacks.

Just so we’re clear, this is 100% unacceptable, can’t be tolerated and must be treated seriously. Some people might say it was just a simple death threat (read that with sarcasm) and nothing more.

However, we’ve seen how lunatics treat authors they don’t like. For example, Salman Rushdie was nearly murdered for his views on Islam.

Now, another author is implying that Rowling should be killed because she believes women are women. Again, we can’t stress this enough, the famed “Potter” creator has never once called for violence or hatred against transgender people. In fact, she’s done the exact opposite. She’s incredibly accepting but still believes in science. Like most people, she refuses to take part in delusional fantasies once the cards are down on the table.

What happened to the tolerant left?

Unfortunately, this is another reminder that some who preach tolerance are, in fact, the least tolerant people out there.

Most people who disagree with someone generally keep moving and don’t say anything. They’re busy with lives to live. At most, some people will respectfully disagree and then keep it moving.

You know what smart and tolerant people don’t do? They don’t threaten to slit someone’s throat because they don’t like they’re views. Seriously, what’s the difference between Gretchen Felker-Martin’s views on J.K. Rowling and how ISIS treats those it hates?

There doesn’t seem to be one. Both are blatantly calling for violence.

J.K. Rowling faces death threat from transgender author. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

This is very similar to what Bill Maher recently spoke about when he compared the woke left to communist dictators purging dissidents.

Disagreeing with someone is no longer good enough. They must be viewed as an enemy. They must be viewed as an existential threat that needs to be crushed no matter the cost.

In this case, the cost would be humanity. Once you start talking about slitting throats, you’ve crossed a line that is indefensible. And here’s a little bit of free advice: the people who like to talk tough like this would urinate in their pants if ever faced with actual violence and death. It’s not nearly as sexy or cinematic as people think. It’s terrible, and should be treated as such.

J.K. Rowling threatened with getting her throat slit. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)

Good, decent people must reject this kind of hatred. If we don’t, society will continue to slip towards a point of no return where people are dehumanized. As history has taught us, that never ends well.