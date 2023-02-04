Bill Maher Torches The Woke Mob, Brings People Back Down To Reality

Videos by OutKick

Bill Maher continued his war against the woke mob Friday night.

Maher, who is openly liberal, has been on a jihad against the woke cancer destroying this country, and he continued to fire shots on the latest episode of “Real Time with Bill Maher.”

As you’d expect, Bill Maher cut straight to the point, and this time, he used the failures of communism to draw parallels to how the woke mob has spun out of control.

Bill Maher continues to battle the wokes.

“The problem with communism and some very recent ideologies here at home is that they think you can change reality by screaming it, that you can bend human nature by holding your breath, but that’s the difference between reality and your mommy. Lincoln once said, ‘You can repeal all past history but you still cannot repeal human nature,’ but he’s canceled now, so f*ck him,” Maher told his audience Friday night.

Maher further added with a joking tone that freshman orientation is no different than the re-education of ideological offenders under brutal communist regimes. As for America’s Red Guard? Maher says it certainly exists and it does its “rampaging on Twitter.”

Maher, a classical liberal, is 100% correct when it comes to the wokes.

While people reading this almost certainly don’t agree with Maher on everything or even a majority of things, he’s been a very refreshing voice when it comes to common sense and the woke mentality.

In fact, Bill Maher is one of the very few people in Hollywood who refuses to bend. These days, simply speaking the truth in Hollywood is an act of rebellion.

The woke mentality is a cancer that must be defeated. In part, that’s why OutKick exists and why we’re flourishing. While many in the media praise Kaepernick as if he were a Medal of Honor recipient, we’re willing to tell the truth.

Desperate situations create unexpected alliances, but at this point, there’s no doubt Maher is firmly on the side of people who refuse to accept this garbage. Believe it or not, biology is real and we shouldn’t have to pretend it’s not. Yes, you have free speech, and no, we won’t ever pretend that we don’t. These simple things should be universally agreed upon.

Yet, they’re not and that’s why we’re in the situation we find ourselves in today.

Credit to Maher for continuing to speak out against the woke mob. We definitely need more people willing to do the same.