Another ‘Harry Potter’ Film Is In The Works, Goal Is For Major Stars To Return: REPORT

It sounds like fans might, once again, see Harry Potter on the big screen.

The last “Harry Potter” film – “Deathly Hallows – Part 2” – premiered July 2011. It’s hard to believe we’ll be going on 12 years this summer since the legendary saga wrapped up, but it’s true. Warner Bros. tried its hand at expanding the universe with the “Fantastic Beasts” series, but it was mostly an unmitigated disaster.

The movies were honestly unwatchable. Now, Warner Bros. will attempt to go back to the well by developing the popular play “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” in a new franchise, according to The Sun.

“Warner Bros are currently looking at how to bring The Cursed Child to the big screen … At the moment it is in very formative stages and they are discussing the next steps to move it forward. The dream would be to have major stars returning, including Daniel Radcliffe, but that is still incredibly far off,” an unnamed source told the outlet.

The goal would be to split “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” into two films.

Is a new “Harry Potter” film a good idea?

This is a very interesting situation. Again, the “Fantastic Beasts” movies were comically bad, but they also didn’t include the original cast, and it was set decades before the events in “Harry Potter” took place.

“Cursed Child” takes place 19 years after the events in the seventh “Harry Potter” book. It would be very easy to get the original trio of Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint back together.

That’s really the only way the film should be made. The special reunion that came out on HBO brought the original crew back together and was excellent. It felt like viewers were stepping in a time machine.

If we don’t get to see Harry, Ron and Hermione, it’s just not worth it. Give us the original crew as adults or give us nothing. These are fans’ terms.

There is some rich irony here if the original trio returns.

It’s worth noting Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson have both subtly gone after J.K. Rowling for believing in biology. She made them rich beyond their wildest dreams and incredibly famous. Both owe their statuses in life to her.

Even if they disagree with her, they shouldn’t publicly state it. You never go against family and those you have helped you.

If they step forward and accept what will be massive paychecks to do more “Potter” films, they should first be forced to call Rowling and thank her for everything they have. It’s just oozing in irony they would go after her views and then come back to the well for more money.

Daniel Radcliffe is upset J.K. Rowling believes women and men are biologically different – a belief held by all rational humans.



Instead of thanking her for making him insanely wealthy, he trashes her.



Having said that, I will 100% watch any “Harry Potter” film involving the original trio. There are millions of people out there who feel the exact same way.