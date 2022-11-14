It sounds like Warner Bros. is hellbent on pumping out some new “Harry Potter” content.

It’s been more than 11 years since the last Potter movie – “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2” – dropped in theaters. It’s crazy it’s been more than a decade, but it’s true.

Since the eighth and final film, Warner Bros. has had the “Fantastic Beasts” series, which has been a growing disaster with every new installment. Now, Warner Bros. wants to hit the reset button and come up with some new Potter universe ideas, according to Puck.

Will Warner Bros. make more “Harry Potter” movies? (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage)

Is new “Harry Potter” content on the way?

Specifically, Puck reported David Zaslav, who has hinted at expanding the Potter universe in the past, has considered turning the “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” play into a two-film story.

The plot of the play takes place 19 years after the fateful ending in “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows,” and the main cast of characters – Harry, Ron and Hermione – are all prominent figures.

As Puck reported, it makes the most sense by far, and while J.K. Rowling wasn’t originally interested, there’s always a price that could grease the track.

Add in the fact the core cast is all in their 30s, and it would be a very simple transition from the stage to the big screen.

If “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” isn’t the play, the studio could just remake the original eight films, but as Puck pointed out, that’d be about as desperate as imaginable. Don’t ever mess with original content. That’s rule one of storytelling and sequels.

Is there another option on the table?

Having said that, allow me to throw out a bit of an alternative. We know the very ending of “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2” saw a massive time jump.

Could we not get new movies about the years that immediately followed the Battle of Hogwarts? If anything, that seems like what fans would be interested in. Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe (who no longer seems like a huge J.K. Rowling fan) and Rupert Grint are certainly much older than they were when the last film dropped in 2011, but it’s definitely possible.

People would definitely rather watch a continuation of the main crew than another horrific offshoot like “Fantastic Beasts.”

Give us Watson, Radcliffe and Grint, and trust me when I say people will respond.

Warner Bros. is reportedly interested in new “Harry Potter” films. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

Now, do I think it’s imminent we get new “Harry Potter” films? No, but as a huge Potter fanatic (I saw the first “Deathly Hallows” film three times in theaters), I would love to see more movies. Give the people what they want!