J.C. Jackson Continues Causing Problems Even After Return To Patriots, Won’t Travel To Germany With Team

The New England Patriots traded for their former cornerback J.C. Jackson one month ago. The defensive back signed a massive five-year, $82.5 million with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2022. Things … didn’t work out.

He suffered a season-ending injury in October of his first season. While recovering away from the team, police arrested Jackson in December of 2022. He received probation stemming from the charges.

He returned from injury this season, but the Chargers made him a healthy scratch in several games before shipping him back to New England.

The New England Patriots benched J.C. Jackson for the start of Sunday’s game and now he’s not traveling with the team to Germany. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

Just prior to the trade to the Patriots, Jackson allegedly broke his parole. Authorities issued an arrest warrant for the NFL cornerback. That was clearly the last straw for Los Angeles.

The Chargers shipped him back to New England to give both the team and the player a fresh start. After the trade, the Chargers general manager reportedly apologized to every other defensive back on the team for the horrible free agent signing.

The Chargers defense has actually been better since dumping Jackson, allowing just 17.5 points per game in the four games. That number was 26 points in the four games with Jackson on the roster. Addition by subtraction, apparently.

Turns out, being on the Chargers wasn’t the cause for all Jackson’s issues.

According to several NFL reporters, J.C. Jackson — along with fellow cornerback Jack Jones — missed the team’s curfew on Saturday night, leading to both players starting the loss against the Washington Commanders on the bench.

Patriots CB JC Jackson was late to the team hotel on Saturday, per sources, which was a part of why he started Sunday's game vs. the Commanders on the bench. Now, as @RapSheet said, Jackson won't be making the trip to Germany.



Reliability issues have long plagued Jackson. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 8, 2023

Jones returned to practice on Wednesday, but Jackson did not.

No J.C. Jackson or Trent Brown at practice today. Jack Jones is here. pic.twitter.com/W211Tgr89w — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) November 8, 2023

The Patriots listed Jackson’s absence as being for “personal reasons.” They’re not taking him to Germany this weekend either so, presumably, the team is making him a healthy scratch against the Indianapolis Colts. He should be used to that after his stint with the Chargers.

The Patriots don’t owe Jackson much money thanks to the trade agreement with the Chargers. Expect the team to release him, possibly this season but definitely in the off-season if not.

The question is whether or not he gets another shot in the NFL.

If he can still produce, some team will sign him. As long as the pros outweigh the cons, Jackson will have a job.

But, that might not be the case anymore.