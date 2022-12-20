NFL CB Arrested After Alleged Family Issue

Chargers defensive back J.C. Jackson was arrested Monday after an alleged family incident.

The NFL veteran was booked into the Bristol County Jail and House of Correction in North Dartmouth, Massachusetts in connection to an alleged “nonviolent family issue,” a spokesperson for the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office told ESPN.

Jackson was taken into custody after a probate court hearing. No further information was provided by the authorities.

Boston 25 News reported it’s unknown whether or not Jackson is being held on bail.

“We are aware of media reports this afternoon pertaining to J.C. Jackson. We will continue to gather information on the matter and will refrain from further comment at this time,” the Chargers said in a statement after the arrest.

The Chargers cornerback entered the league as an undrafted rookie in 2018. He signed with the Patriots and eventually signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Chargers.