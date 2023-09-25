Arrest Warrant Issued For Chargers’ J.C. Jackson; Fans Want Him Gone After Healthy Scratch

Videos by OutKick
The Los Angeles Chargers have a mess on their hands with cornerback J.C. Jackson.
Jackson, who signed a five-year, $82.5 million in 2022, was not only a healthy scratch Sunday but is also facing potential arrest after breaking the rules of his probation, stemming from a 2020 arrest. He played for the New England Patriots from 2018 to 2021 before signing with the Chargers as one of the more sought-after corners in the 2022 offseason.
Attleboro District Court issued the warrant after Jackson failed to appear in court on Friday. According to MassLive, Jackson failed to appear in court, enter a court-ordered program or pay the requisite $300 fine after his 2021 criminal speeding arrest in Massachusetts.
Considering Jackson’s a non-factor for the Chargers defense, it’s a mystery how the 27-year-old was too busy to attend his scheduled court date last week.
Jackson was downgraded to a healthy scratch ahead of Week 3’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. Speaking on the matter, Chargers head coach Brandon Staley failed to shed light on the exact details of Jackson’s update.
Chargers Fans Say It’s Time For J.C. Jackson To Go
“Just a coach’s decision,” Brandon Staley shared. “We felt this was the right group for this game, and really nothing more than that.”
Over-paying a cornerback that can’t play is driving the scant L.A. fanbase up a wall.
Chargers fans are tired of Jackson’s questionable status with the team; now they’re begging for L.A. general manager Tom Telesco to cut the cornerback as a result of the probation.
