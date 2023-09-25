Arrest Warrant Issued For Chargers’ J.C. Jackson; Fans Want Him Gone After Healthy Scratch

Videos by OutKick

The Los Angeles Chargers have a mess on their hands with cornerback J.C. Jackson.

Jackson, who signed a five-year, $82.5 million in 2022, was not only a healthy scratch Sunday but is also facing potential arrest after breaking the rules of his probation, stemming from a 2020 arrest. He played for the New England Patriots from 2018 to 2021 before signing with the Chargers as one of the more sought-after corners in the 2022 offseason.

Chargers CB J.C. Jackson violated the terms of his probation, and a Massachusetts judge today issued an arrest warrant after he failed to appear in court Friday. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) September 25, 2023

Attleboro District Court issued the warrant after Jackson failed to appear in court on Friday. According to MassLive, Jackson failed to appear in court, enter a court-ordered program or pay the requisite $300 fine after his 2021 criminal speeding arrest in Massachusetts.

Considering Jackson’s a non-factor for the Chargers defense, it’s a mystery how the 27-year-old was too busy to attend his scheduled court date last week.

INGLEWOOD, CA – OCTOBER 23: Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson (27) during the Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Chargers on October 23, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Inglewood, CA, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023 – Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson (27) celebrates after intercepting a pass from Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) at SoFi Stadium. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Jackson was downgraded to a healthy scratch ahead of Week 3’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. Speaking on the matter, Chargers head coach Brandon Staley failed to shed light on the exact details of Jackson’s update.

Chargers Fans Say It’s Time For J.C. Jackson To Go

“Just a coach’s decision,” Brandon Staley shared. “We felt this was the right group for this game, and really nothing more than that.”

HOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 02: J.C. Jackson #27 of the Los Angeles Chargers warms up before playing the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Over-paying a cornerback that can’t play is driving the scant L.A. fanbase up a wall.

Chargers fans are tired of Jackson’s questionable status with the team; now they’re begging for L.A. general manager Tom Telesco to cut the cornerback as a result of the probation.

JC Jackson just released his highlight tape from this weekend pic.twitter.com/mj9KUReY1U — Elite Fantasy Bastards (@EFBFootball) September 25, 2023

JC Jackson arrested, $82.5 million dollar contract voided pic.twitter.com/BXWI5PjxR6 — pinkpanther (@pinkpanther4056) September 25, 2023

We cutting JC Jackson’s ass and saving money on his contract right?



Exactly what this team needs, all that money back for a player who hasn’t earned a single cent of it https://t.co/2LpDS35jhM — Bullmoose (@452Bullmoose) September 25, 2023

JC Jackson committed a bigger crime against the Chargers than he did here in MA — Spence (@andyspence101) September 25, 2023

JC Jackson #CHARGED with sly larceny for $82 million guaranteed with the chargers 🔌 #boltsup https://t.co/i3SwWqEiok — Liz Loza Light (@WombatSurvivor) September 25, 2023