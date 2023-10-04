Patriots Make Trade For Chargers Cornerback J.C. Jackson And Everyone Seems To Come Out Ahead

Videos by OutKick

Sometimes stuff works out for everybody and that’s what it looks like in the NFL Wednesday morning after the Los Angeles Chargers traded J.C. Jackson to the New England Patriots.

The trade, confirmed by a source, is contingent on Jackson passing his physical in New England. It will send the cornerback back to the team for which he collected 25 interceptions over four seasons at the start of his career.

Jackson left the Patriots in 2022, signing with the Chargers as a free agent, but that hasn’t gone very well.

Inglewood, CA, Sunday, October 23, 2022 – Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson (27) writhes in pain after injuring his knee late in the game against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

J.C. Jackson’s Time With Charger Went Poorly

Jackson suffered a season-ending meniscus tear in a knee after playing only five games last season.

And so far this season he has fallen out of favor in Los Angeles. Jackson played 85 of the 132 Chargers’ defensive snaps in the first two games and was largely ineffective. He was targeted 12 times and allowed six receptions for 118 yards and a touchdown.

The Chargers listed Jackson as inactive in Week 3 despite the fact he’s relatively healthy. And last Sunday he was active but didn’t play even one down in the game against the Raiders.

About that health thing: Jackson was asked about it prior to last week’s game.

“I’m not 100 percent,” he said. “I’m doing what I can.”

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 10: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins on a incomplete pass against J.C. Jackson #27 of the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Jackson Move Inexpensive For Patriots

So the looming physical in New England is important.

Jackson, who signed a five-year, $82.5 million in March of 2022, turned out to be a huge free agency bust. The club paid him a signing bonus on Wednesday merely to get rid of him.

The Patriots are getting him with about $1.5 million left on his base salary this year and are not on the hook for any guaranteed money over the remaining three seasons of his deal. This trade is a relative risk-free move for Bill Belichick.

So Jackson can use the remainder of this season to get healthy and play up to his past New England standards. And if he doesn’t, the club will likely cut him and he can become a free agent.

That’s better than what was going on for him in Los Angeles.

The Patriots, meanwhile, are coming into the picture gambling Jackson can help save their season.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 23: DK Metcalf #14 of the Seattle Seahawks attempts a catch against J.C. Jackson #27 of the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter at SoFi Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Seattle Seahawks won 37-23. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Patriots Need Cornerback Help

They lost cornerback Christian Gonzalez, a first-round draft pick and a starter, to a shoulder injury that could conceivably cost him the rest of his season. The Patriots haven’t said how long Gonzalez will be out but there are multiple reports, in one by NFL Media’s, that say Gonzalez is done for the season.

So New England sent a sixth-round draft pick in 2024 to make this deal.

It gives the Patriots a cornerback that knows the defense and should be able to play immediately, assuming he passes his physical. It relieves the Chargers of a huge free agency mistake and potential distraction in the locker room over why he isn’t playing. And it give Jackson new life on this season and beyond.

Everyone is feeling better. The one sour detail in all this?

Jackson is facing an arrest warrant in Massachusetts for failing to appear in court for a traffic violation. There will be lawyers.

But everything else considered and the $7 million in added signing bonus Jackson just got, this is legal trouble the player can pay to make go away.

Follow on X: @ArmandoSalguero