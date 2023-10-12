Italian Soccer Reporter Marialuisa Jacobelli Frequently Puts Her Talent On Display On Instagram

Videos by OutKick

Hand up, I’m not a soccer guy. I couldn’t begin to tell you the first thing about what’s going on in the sport, let alone what’s going on in Italian soccer. Or any Italian sport for that matter.

I don’t know any of the players, or the teams in any of the leagues, or anything like that. What I can tell you is that Italian soccer is putting up some impressive numbers off the field.

Marialuisa Jacobelli attends the “Lockdown All’Italiana” photo call in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images)

Every time you turn around there’s another Italian soccer reporter, with hundreds of thousands to millions of followers, going viral. The latest do so is Marialuisa Jacobelli.

The 31-year-old, who gets compared to Kim Kardashian, is a self-described TV presenter and journalist for Sport Mediaset. She checks in with 3.4 million followers.

That’s a ton of followers and it’s not just her coverage of the UEFA Champions League that is helping her put up those kinds of numbers.

She’s also dabbled in some reality TV and appeared in a calendar for a men’s magazine. Talk about getting your name out there. Those are both decent ways of doing that.

Not to mention the fact that when she’s not feet on the grass, microphone in hand, she’s out on the beach somewhere cranking up the heat for her massive social media following.

Marialuisa Jacobelli Is All In On The Fierce Italian Soccer Reporter Competition

That’s how you turn heads and get your name out there. With the likes of Maria Arreghini, Diletta Leotta, and Giusy Meloni all covering Italian soccer, you have to stay busy.

This is what fierce competition looks like. Nothing’s going to be handed to you in a crowded field like one Marialuisa finds herself in. You have to keep things moving.

She’s been doing that by hitting her vacations as hard as she hits the soccer field. That’s been a winning strategy up to this point and there’s no turning back now.

Make sure you’re buckled in because Marialuisa is still on the rise.