Italian Soccer Reporter Diletta Leotta Is Back To Lighting Up Instagram

Italian soccer reporter Diletta Leotta appears to be ready to get back to lighting up Instagram on a regular basis.

Leotta is known for being a reporter for DAZN’s Serie A coverage in Italy, and the 32-year-old has built a massive following for herself.

She recently had a child (congrats!), but we all know the content game demands a quick turnaround. Well, she was back to her old ways Monday morning for her 8.9 million Instagram followers.

While Leotta might be pretty unknown to American audiences, it seems that could quickly change.

Diletta Leotta has a massive Instagram following.

I think it’s safe to say Leotta is back to crushing it on Instagram after dialing things back just a little bit. She’s certainly back to her old ways.

As perhaps the most famous soccer reporter in Europe, she needs to make sure her skills stay sharp, and it certainly doesn’t seem like she’s lost a step.

Not even a little bit. She has nearly nine million followers depending on her to grind it out in the content game. Not all heroes wear capes.

Diletta Leotta is one of the most famous reporters in the world.

As we all know, the content game can be brutal. You take a little time off and you risk disappearing and becoming irrelevant. The content game takes everything and gives very little. Only the strongest (translation: those who know how to rack up likes) can survive.

Fortunately for Leotta, it appears she’s ready to start throwing strikes again like she never stopped.

Diletta Leotta is an incredibly popular soccer reporter. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Will the American audience catch on? I definitely wouldn’t rule it out. Take it away, Diletta!