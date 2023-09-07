Giusy Meloni, The Olivia Dunne Of Italian Broadcasting, Might Be Internet’s Next Big Sensation

Videos by OutKick

Is Giusy Meloni destined to be a star online?

I was surfing the web as one does as a Big J journalist when I stumbled onto some online literature about the Italian sportscaster and her Instagram.

Naturally, I was obligated to do a deeper dive into what Meloni is all about, and I think we might have successfully found the Olivia Dunne of Italian sportscasting (yes, I am happy to admit I might have stolen that from OutKick’s unbeatable Zach Dean).

Giusy Meloni appears like she might be the internet’s next big star. She already has more than 300,000 followers. (Photo by Pietro D’Aprano/Getty Images)

Is Giusy Meloni the internet’s next big star?

Now, I will be the first to admit that my standard for excellence when it comes to an Italian sports broadcaster is pretty low.

Why? Well, I don’t know much about Italian sports. A buddy of mine played pro basketball over there for about a decade.

He was a very solid guard/forward. Threw down one of the nastiest dunks I’ve ever seen in a game. That’s where my Italian sports knowledge begins and ends.

What I can tell you is I have an eye for talent, as do several others at OutKick. We can see when someone is about to blow up (Jess Gardner, take a bow), and it’s obvious Meloni has major potential.

Granted, she’s not exactly an unknown person right now in Italy. The popular European sportscaster has more than 300,000 Instagram followers, and it’s obvious why she’s drawing plenty of attention.

All she does is drop viral content.

Now, Giusy Meloni might have a long way to go before she catches Olivia Dunne and some other social media stars, but it looks like we might have found Instagram’s next sensation. You heard it here first.