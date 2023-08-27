Italian Sports Presenter Maria Arreghini Can’t Be Contained, Olivia Dunne Rival Sydney Smith Wants To Go Golfing & Dublin’s Epic Beer Snake

Videos by OutKick

It’s here. The College Football season is officially back. There were football games played on Saturday that actually counted towards the win-loss records.

Jason Garrett tried his hardest to ruin it for fans tuning into Navy and Notre Dame, but in reality he brought football fans closer together. We watched the game and hated on him as one.

It’s a beautiful moment when you stop and really think about it.

Speaking of beautiful moments, there’s nothing like a great stiff-arm. When executed correctly they can send opponents flying. When executed in the stands by a woman talking on a phone pure magic is created.

On Saturday morning, a clip from an unknown football game – possibly at the high school level – surfaced showing one such magical moment. A woman talking on her phone in the stands is confronted by another woman who gets in her face and starts yelling.

That was a big mistake. Without even lowering her phone from her ear, she stiff-arms the trash talker into oblivion. The woman is sent flying and the clip ends shortly after she is relocated several rows in the stands.

This is what I mean when i say

“Fck out my face” pic.twitter.com/FhV9g6jBps — Gerald. (@_iDoTheMost) August 26, 2023

You know football is back when people are sent flying in the stands.

Another sign that football is back is referees getting involved in the action. A referee during San Diego State and Ohio’s season opener found a new way to get in on the action.

The referee had a front row seat as San Diego State quarterback Jalen Mayden attempted to avoid Ohio’s pass rush.

In order to avoid an intentional grounding penalty, Mayden drilled the official in the face with the ball.

Ouch 😳



The ref just got hit directly in the face by the ball 😅 pic.twitter.com/lCTFN2sM3j — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) August 26, 2023

If a referee is taking a football to the face during a play, you know everything else that can happen during a game is also on the table.

We had a kickoff return, which is still one of the most exciting plays in the game, a true no-look pass when a quarterback almost had his head ripped off by a facemask, and our first drone delay of the season.

Our first decapitation of the season 🥹 pic.twitter.com/2dRDhyJ5Cn — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) August 27, 2023

Well, we’ve got our first drone delay of the season.



Check that one off the bingo card ✅pic.twitter.com/a3Kr0fREDG — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) August 27, 2023

What a start to the season. For those wondering about the two big names that hit the field on Saturday, Navy and San Jose State, they were both destroyed by their ranked opponents.

Navy fell to No. 13 Notre Dame in Dublin, Ireland by the score of 42-3 and San Jose State took their first loss, 56-28, at the hands of No. 6 USC.

Another NFL preseason game was suspended due to an injury

In the 4th quarter of the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars final preseason game on Saturday night, Dolphins rookie receiver Daewood Davis took a shot to the back of the head and appeared to be knocked out cold.

It’s hard to see exactly what happens, but a Jaguars defender appears to hit Davis in the back of the head as he’s trying to catch a pass.

The ball falls incomplete and Davis was facedown on the field after the play.

Daewood Davis injury. Praying he’s ok pic.twitter.com/eAhIZGKKGM — Andrew (@AndrewFazzolare) August 27, 2023

Davis was carted off the field. As a result, the game was suspended with more than eight minutes left in the 4th quarter.

Upon mutual agreement of the teams, tonight's preseason game between the Miami Dolphins and the Jacksonville Jaguars has been suspended. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 27, 2023

This is the second time this preseason that a game was suspended for a player suffering a head injury. Obviously, everyone hopes Davis will be okay after taking the shot to the head.

Shortly after being carted off the field it was reported that Davis was conscious and had movement in all of his extremities.

Dolphins WR Daewood Davis suffered an injury in tonight’s game and has been taken to Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville for further evaluation. He is conscious and has movement in all extremities. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 27, 2023

If preseason games are being suspended for injuries then why are they even playing them? They obviously don’t matter.

I get it head injuries suck, but they’re part of the game and a risk every player who takes the field is willing to take. This feels like another step toward flag football.

Anyway, let’s not get too caught up in that now. If a regular season game gets suspended for a player being knocked out then the sport we all love is in big trouble.

Until then, enjoy the fact that football that counts is back.

As always the DMs are open @sjoseph_sports on X, formerly known as Twitter, or if you prefer to send your love via email, you can do so at sean.joseph@outkick.com.

Numbers from :

The Cowboys are planning to cut QB Will Grier, but they still let him play a full game tonight to audition for other teams…



His final stat line:



• 29 for 35

• 305 passing yards

• 45 rushing yards

• 2 pass TDs, 2 rush TDs

• 122.0 passer rating pic.twitter.com/uKyy4iBdTQ — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) August 27, 2023

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :

Kirk Herbstreit: "This is one of those graphics that potentially comes back to haunt you." pic.twitter.com/D41XxXphSi — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) August 26, 2023

Vanderbilt suspending their Jumbotron by two cranes during construction feels like a decision made by someone who did not graduate from Vanderbilt. pic.twitter.com/wZQ5679X5m — Korked Bats (@korkedbats) August 27, 2023

Ireland will never be the same. You’re welcome lads pic.twitter.com/JRJHCeXAnx — Kay Hard (@KevTimHard) August 26, 2023

Saw DiNucci and I thought the Broncos brought back Kyle Orton for a sec pic.twitter.com/HkbD8Mpot7 — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) August 27, 2023

Football Guy pic.twitter.com/F6qs5aJhKH — no context college football (@nocontextcfb) August 26, 2023

RIP to the legendpic.twitter.com/MS3b2CSual — Sean Joseph (@sjoseph_sports) August 26, 2023

Benches cleared in the Mets-Angels game after Pete Alonso is hit by a pitch



(via @SNYtv)pic.twitter.com/pyNqApy7vt — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 27, 2023

Reggie Jackson would launch a bomb off you and then kick your sorry ass after he crossed home plate.



pic.twitter.com/CSIiy8KWIH — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) August 26, 2023

A young fan robbed Spencer Steer of robbing a Tommy Pham home run but the call was overturned and Pham was called out pic.twitter.com/G6MptDkr1N — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 26, 2023

Angels GM Perry Minasian revealed that the Angels offered to do an MRI on Shohei Ohtani's arm earlier this month but Shohei and his agent refused because they didn't think it was necessary, per @JeffFletcherOCR pic.twitter.com/ha9YdLVlDv — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 26, 2023

i might try it ngl pic.twitter.com/VnWsIOvrXZ — messed up foods (@messedupfoods) August 26, 2023

Somebody in Las Vegas had Trump's mugshot tattooed on his thigh (via Vegas Vic Tattoos IG:vegasvic_tattoos) pic.twitter.com/DlQsRzK9yo — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) August 26, 2023