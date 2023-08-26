College Football Fans Are Already Done With Jason Garrett

Videos by OutKick

College football is finally back after seven months, and fans of Notre Dame and Navy were THRILLED to tune into NBC to hear Jason Garrett.

Just kidding! The ex-Dallas Cowboys coach pissed everyone almost immediately on today’s telecast and did his best to ruin the return of the most glorious time of year.

That’s not me talking, Jason. Don’t shoot the messenger!

Let’s dive in:

Jason Garrett really makes this feel like Week Zero in Dublin. No juice — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) August 26, 2023

Me: College Football is back!



*Turns on NBC and hears Jason Garrett talking* pic.twitter.com/aeZDhVdD8d — Woody Wommack (@RivalsWoody) August 26, 2023

Jason Garrett has been brutal today.



“Navy’s military training makes them mentally tough” he says multiple times as they get their shit kicked in by Notre Dame https://t.co/bjRF2JyD4p — Brooks (@EBrooksUncut) August 26, 2023

Jason Garrett just described a failed screen that lost yards and ate clock as a positive that set up a "3rd and manageable" that was longer than the 2nd down. — FrankieV UHND ☘️ (@FrankieV_UHND) August 26, 2023

That last one was legit hilarious. I spit my beer out the second I heard it. Seriously. I had to rewind to make sure I didn’t hear it wrong, and I did not.

Yeah, fans are NOT happy. Honestly, I had no idea Jason Garrett was gonna be on the call for this game, so when I saw him pop up on my screen I was stunned. I went in with no expectations, and then the second I saw him start to trend on the site formerly known as Twitter I knew things had gone south.

Right on cue, I clicked on his name and it’s just a bloodbath. He also said that Sam Hartman’s never had a good running back, even though he literally had Ken Walker at Wake Forest. Hilarious.

PS: how about the game Hartman’s having today? Notre Dame finally has a legit QB, and he’s even wearing his own RIB around his neck in necklace-form.

Electric.

OK, back to the comments!

Jason Garrett: Sam Hartman has never had a running back like Audric Estime!



/checks Wake Forest roster pic.twitter.com/YTxDwtyEHh — verbosedutch (@verbosedutch) August 26, 2023

CFB is back! Here’s Jason Garrett on the call pic.twitter.com/U1IuQdQ11R — Cale (@Cale05) August 26, 2023

Jason Garrett says Notre Dame should avoid running a play "that doesn't get you a lot of yards and takes time off the clock." There's 17 seconds left in the half. Isn't that self-evident? Does this man just speak to fill air? #NDFB #CFB — Jude (@ndjrs) August 26, 2023