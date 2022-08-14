Ex-NFL Coach Jason Garrett Can’t Be Stopped; Joins Notre Dame’s Broadcasting Team

Football can kick ex-NFL coach Jason Garrett down nine times, and this man will get up a 10th time.

The infamous ex-Cowboys coach is going from calling plays to calling games for Notre Dame, joining play-by-play analyst Jac Collinsworth to spearhead NBC’s broadcasting team for the Fighting Irish this upcoming season.

Garrett and Collinsworth will lead NBC’s slate of televised Notre Dame games — replacing the previous broadcasting regime of Drew Brees and Mike Tirico.

Jason Garrett, Jac Collinsworth are NBC's new Notre Dame football broadcast team https://t.co/0UWbDAhmeN pic.twitter.com/ZqxTNByw8b — New York Post (@nypost) August 14, 2022

NBC cut ties with Brees after one season of calling games, post-retirement from the New Orleans Saints in 2020. Tirico moved to the Sunday Night Football booth, alongside Cris Collinsworth (father of Jac), to replace Al Michaels after Michaels accepted a deal with Amazon to call Thursday Night Football games.

As relayed by the New York Post, “Jac Collinsworth will be on play-by-play, while Jason Garrett will be the game analyst, according to sources.”

The Post adds that Garrett will also take over Brees’ role in the Sunday Night Football pre-game panel.

Garrett is best known for his nine-and-a-half seasons as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. He led Dallas to three postseasons and was booted in the Divisional Round all three times.

Garrett spent less than two seasons as offensive coordinator for the New York Giants (2020-21) and was rumored to take over David Cutcliffe’s Duke head-coaching job before the Blue Devils hired Mike Elko.

Death, taxes and Jason Garrett failing upwards.

Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela