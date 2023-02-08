It Appears Gisele Ultimately Talked Tom Brady Into Retirement After All

Videos by OutKick

In the end, Gisele Bündchen may have finally convinced Tom Brady to retire.

At least that’s what the rumor mill spit out Wednesday, one week after Brady stepped away for the second time.

According to Us Weekly, Brady consulted with ex-wife Gisele before coming to his final decision, and the Brazilian Supermodel has been “a real rock” for Tom throughout the process.

“Tom and Gisele are on cordial terms,” an insider told the magazine. “(They) talked this through before he came to the final decision.”

Tom Brady talked with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen before retiring. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady discussed NFL retirement

Well, there’s a curveball! I’m gonna level with you, the last person I expected Tom Brady to consult about retirement is Gisele Bündchen.

Don’t know if you’ve heard, but those two have a pretty hot and cold relationship when it comes to Tom’s NFL playing career.

It all started around this time last year, when Brady retired for the first time only to say, ‘Just Kidding!’ a month later.

That reportedly pissed Gisele off to no end, causing massive in-fighting between the two that bled into training camp.

Brady took his mysterious 11-day vacation last August to reportedly try and patch things up with Gisele, but it was to no avail. The longtime couple officially retired months later right before Halloween.

In the months since, Brady and the Bucs were bounced from the playoffs after a pretty miserable performance against the Cowboys, while Gisele has reportedly spent most of her time down in Costa Rica riding horses with the family trainer.

Finally, Brady retired once and for all (allegedly) last week from a random beach in Miami.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

“Thank you guys for allowing me to live out my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing,” Brady said at the end of his brief retirement video, which Gisele commented on with an 11-word response and an emoji.

“Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life,” she said.

Brady appears to be adjusting to retired life just fine, by the way. Over the weekend he was spotted ripping someone to shreds over the phone at his daughter’s horse riding lesson, and on Monday he took a selfie in nothing but his underwear.

And that’s your Tom Brady update for the day!