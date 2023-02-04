Uh-Oh, Tom Brady Got Into Heated Argument After Retiring And Lip-Reading Experts Are Concerned

Videos by OutKick

It wasn’t a tablet, but Tom Brady got HEATED during a phone conversation hours after his second NFL retirement and expert lip-readers are concerned.

And Tom thought retirement would be peaceful.

According to the Daily Mail, the now-former Bucs QB was seen yelling into his phone during a heated conversation at his daughter’s horse-riding lesson, just hours after telling the world he was retiring for good.

Boots on the ground claim Brady was having a grand old time before stopping to take a phone call.

Things apparently went south in a hurry, and a lip-reading expert – who knew that was a thing? – told the Mail that at one point the GOAT appeared to say, “Stop calling me” and later, “You say that today, and that’s stupid.”

Jeremy Freeman, a forensic lip reader certified by the Deafness Cognition and Language Research Centre at University College London – what a title! – then digs a little deeper.

According to Jeremy, Brady then says, ‘I’ve advised you to stay away from her, she’s hard work,’ before saying, ‘This has gotta stop.’

Tom Brady Erupts in Fiery Phone Tirade During Daughter's Horse Riding Lesson#TomBrady pic.twitter.com/sA2d39LdHv — TheRecentTimes (@Recent_Times) February 4, 2023

Video shows Tom Brady in heated phone call after retirement

Woooooof. Poor Tom Brady.

One minute, you’re pouring out your heart on the beach and announcing a second retirement, and the next you’re fielding BS phone calls at a horse-riding lesson.

I will say this, though. Tom has the angry dad look down perfectly.

I’ve seen my pops take that phone call 100 times over the years, and Brady nails it. The hand motions, the leaning over the rail, the Airpods – although back in the day dad utilized the classic Bluetooth back when it was cool.

It was ‘pissed off dad’ to a tee, and I love it. Our man is retired now, and it’s time to take the gloves off and start firing back at all the annoying idiots who blow up your phone.

Tom Brady doesn’t have time anymore for stupid phone calls.

As Andy Bernard once said during a pretty terrible final few episodes of The Office, it’s time to burn all the bridges, because this is it.

No going back for Tom Brady. This is the end (great movie). As Tom said in his retirement video, this is it – for good.

“I’ll get to the point right away: I’m retiring for good,” he said in the emotional Instagram video. “I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first.”

Keep giving ’em hell, Tom!