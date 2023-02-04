Tampa Bay Buccaneers Release Emotional Tom Brady Tribute

Videos by OutKick

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released an incredible Tom Brady tribute for fans Friday.

Brady retired earlier in the week, and rode off into the sunset after winning a total of seven Super Bowls after playing for the Patriots and Bucs.

His retirement decision sent shockwaves through the NFL and marked the end of the greatest run for a player in NFL history.

Now, it’s time for him to find the next challenge he can crush.

Tom Brady retired after 23 seasons in the NFL. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The Buccaneers send off Tom Brady in style.

Following his retirement announcement, the Bucs released a truly touching and emotional tribute video that is a must-watch for fans of the team or simply the NFL in general.

Give it a watch below.

That video definitely was a great way to say thank you to the most accomplished quarterback in the history of the sport.

Brady played more than two decades in the NFL, won seven rings and has now called it a career at the age of 45.

The NFL never saw a run like his before he arrived, and it’s highly-unlikely we see another one like it again.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released an emotional Tom Brady tribute. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

All great parties eventually have to end. The music stops playing, people go home, you clean up and then reminisce on the memories from time to time. It’s definitely bitter sweet, but Brady left fans with some incredible moments of the years. Now, it’s time for him to enjoy the rest and relaxation he’s definitely earned.