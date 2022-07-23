Is Drew Brees Returning To The NFL? Nope. He Owns A Pickleball Team Instead

Remember when there was speculation that Drew Brees could return to the NFL this year after a brief retirement?

Well, forget that. The future Hall of Famer decided to buy a pickleball team instead!

Brees and Los Angeles Lakers’ owner Jim Buss teamed up earlier this week to buy the Mad Drops, a club that plays in the Major League Pickleball league.

“I’m stoked to be the newest team co-owner for Mad Drops Pickleball Club in Major League Pickleball! Our 12-team co-ed league represents an incredibly competitive & exciting brand of Pickleball,” Brees said, according to TMZ Sports.

Brees retired from the NFL after the 2020 season, and spent last year as an analyst for NBC. That gig didn’t last quite as long as his 20 years in the league, though, as the former QB was let go after just one season of calling games.

That, of course, led to him unleashing this bizarre tweet that got the rumor mill churning.

“Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided,” Brees tweeted. “I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I’ll let you know.”

Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided. I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I’ll let you know — Drew Brees (@drewbrees) May 15, 2022

Little did we know, Drew was telling the truth the whole time … we were just focusing on the wrong part!

The Mad Drops next hit the court Aug. 5 in Newport Beach, California.