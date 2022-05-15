NBC Cuts Drew Brees As Analyst After One Season

Drew Brees is on the move after NBC cut the legendary Saints quarterback as one of its NFL analysts.

The news was surprising based on the network’s early expectations for Brees, who joined NBC upon retirement and went on to largely do panel work over calling NFL games.

Some sub-par booth work threw some pressure at the QB, but Brees was determined to call games in his rookie year with NBC.

The New York Post‘s Andrew Marchand reported that Brees wanted more NFL games on his slate, but the network was reticent and ultimately did not fulfill his request.

Fans in Louisiana hold out hope that the 43-year-old Brees can eke out one last season with the Saints.

Dealing with uncertainty at quarterback since Brees’ retirement in 2020, Saints GM Mickey Loomis and company face the potential to offer a record-breaking deal to their former QB, akin to Aaron Rodgers’ $50 million a year extension.

New Orleans currently houses Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton as its top options at QB in 2022-23.

Former Dallas Cowboys QB Tony Romo became the highest-earning on-air analyst with his $17.5 million per year contract in 2020.

Brees may be in line for less than $10 million a year if he calls more NFL games at a new network.

In his final NFL season, to cap off a 20-year career, Brees threw for 2,942 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions. He completed 70.5 percent of his passes. Brees missed four games that year and went 9-3 as a starter.

NEWS: Drew Brees done at NBC after one year as an NFL TV analyst, The Post has learned.https://t.co/jKFmfAtoKQ — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) May 15, 2022

Brees lost a bit of steam with TV audiences when he apologized for speaking against NFL players’ kneeling during the pre-game national anthem.

“I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country,” Brees first stated.

Still a generally liked NFL legend, Drew Brees’ newly announced free-agent status will reel interest from network competitors looking for marquee talent in their respective broadcast booths, such as Fox and Amazon.

