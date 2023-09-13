Instagram Model Pays Tribute To Jimmy Buffett In Her Bikini

Videos by OutKick

The tributes to Jimmy Buffet continue to roll in. The 76-year-old music legend died on September 1 after a battle with skin cancer. As with any legend, everyone has been getting into the mix by paying tribute to him.

Buffett has received multiple tributes from the Chicago Cubs, as he was the first performer to put on a concert at Wrigley Field. His wife Jane Slagsvol left a touching tribute to her late husband on his website earlier this week as well.

Musician Jimmy Buffett performs onstage at Jimmy Buffett & Friends: Live from the Gulf Coast in Gulf Shores, Alabama. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT)

There are countless others who have taken to social media to make sure that everyone in their circles knows how much Buffett meant to them. Among them is an Instagram model by the name of CelticMermaid1.0.

The model and cosplayer describes herself as a singer/songwriter who is a “Jack of all trades, master of a spicy few!” As her name suggests, she spends a lot of time in and around water. This means that bikinis are a featured item in a good portion of her content.

Included in that is the tribute she paid to Buffett on Instagram. Her tribute to late singer involved a bikini, her pool, and his hit Margaritaville playing on the radio.

The CelticMermaid1.0, who unfortunately has her account locked down, captioned her bikini tribute, “Remembering Jimmy the best way we know how. Listening to margaritaville on serious XM and chillin in the pool!”

All-time tribute to Jimmy Buffet pic.twitter.com/TbTxAayaPU — Mr Burns (@MrBurnsing) September 13, 2023

A Touching Tribute To A Legend From A Talented Instagram Model

There’s no wrong or right way to pay tribute to someone. Kim Kardashian taught us that with her own bikini tribute to Smash Mouth lead singer Steve Harwell.

We all handle life’s ups and downs in different ways. Some grab a bikini and head to the pool in order to remember those who are no longer with us.

Obviously, the CelticMermaid1.0 is one of those who grabs her bikini to pay tribute. Given the fact that Jimmy Buffett was a good vibes kind of guy, the bikini tribute seems like a no-brainer here.