Kim Kardashian Pays Tribute To Smash Mouth Lead Singer Steve Harwell In A Gold Bikini

Just as everyone grieves in their own way, everyone pays tribute in their own way as well. If you’re Kim Kardashian paying tribute to someone could possibly include the use of a bikini.

That was the case on Wednesday afternoon when Kim K decided to join in with others paying tribute to Smash Mouth lead singer Steve Harwell. The 56-year-old died earlier this week at his home in Boise, Idaho.

Harwell, according to the band’s manager Robert Hayes, died of acute liver failure. He had retired from performing two years ago after a wild performance in upstate New York and was in hospice care prior to his death.

Kim did what many do when a singer dies. She grabbed one of her favorite lyrics from Harwell’s collection and decided to fire it off on social media.

That’s where her similarity to others paying tribute to Harwell ends. Kim added a couple of pictures of herself in a gold bikini along with the line “All that glitters is gold” from Smash Mouth’s 1999 hit All Star.

All that glitters is gold pic.twitter.com/CA2fn0SGyv — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) September 6, 2023

Social media being what it is, a place where everyone has to weigh in on everything all the time, there were some who felt the need to voice their disapproval of Kim’s touching tribute to Harwell.

There was the “too soon” crowd, who decided that paying tribute in a bikini a couple of days after his death, wasn’t appropriate. Then there were those who thought the bikini alone was inappropriate.

The Remaining Members Of Smash Mouth Defended Kim Kardashian’s Steve Harwell Bikini Tribute

Smash Mouth wasn’t among those upset by the tribute. They responded to Kim K’s post with the next line in the song “only shooting stars.”

only shooting stars https://t.co/Wh6LdSEA5X — Smash Mouth (@smashmouth) September 6, 2023

The remaining members of the group also went to bat for the reality star in the comment section. They agreed completely with a comment that said those replying with “too soon” didn’t know the late singer all that well.

exactly 💯 — Smash Mouth (@smashmouth) September 7, 2023

We should all hope to receive such an honored tribute when we go and have friends that are willing to defend it.

I can tell you right now that if Kim K wants to pay tribute to me in a bikini when my time comes, I’m perfectly fine with it. She could even do so the very same day, there’s no need to wait a couple of days.