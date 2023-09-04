Chicago Cubs Continue Jimmy Buffett Tributes With 7th Inning Stretch Remembrance During Labor Day Matchup Against Giants

Videos by OutKick

Legendary singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett died Saturday and tributes continue to pour in. The Chicago Cubs paid tribute to Buffett on Saturday. But due to the team’s deep connection with the musician, they didn’t stop there.

As OutKick’s Matt Reigle wrote over the weekend, “Buffett and the Cubs don’t seem like they’d have much to do with one another, however, there is a pretty important connection. He was the first performer to put on a show at Wrigley Field.”

We are deeply saddened by the passing of legendary musician and Cubs fan Jimmy Buffett.



Thank you for introducing Wrigley Field to the world as a concert venue.



The Cubs organization sends its sincere condolences to Buffett's family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/NXHbsbyY6e — Chicago Dubs (@Cubs) September 2, 2023

Over the weekend, the Cubs played in Cincinnati against the Reds. Thus, they didn’t get to pay tribute to Buffett for the home fans, at least not inside the stadium.

But on Monday, the Cubs hosted the San Francisco Giants for a Labor Day matinee contest at Wrigley Field.

Singer/songwriter Jimmy Buffet, wearing “Harry Caray” comical glasses, sings “Take Me Out To The Ballgame” during the seventh-inning stretch of Game 1 of the National League Championship Series between the Florida Marlins and the Chicago Cubs on October 7, 2003 at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Prior to the game, they played Buffett’s song “Come Monday” for the crowd. And, they allowed fans to vote on which Buffett song would play during the fifth inning. Of course, fan-favorite “Cheeseburgers in Paradise” won in a landslide over “Knee Deep” and “Volcano.”

Shoutout to the @Cubs for playing Come Monday before the Labor Day game against San Francisco, and having fans vote on which Buffett song will play in the 5th inning. pic.twitter.com/cxWVinz3Am — Josh Liebman (@Joshua_Liebman) September 4, 2023

During the iconic Wrigley Field seventh-inning stretch, the team decided not to have a live singer belt out “Take Me Out to the Ball Game.” Instead, they played video of Buffett singing the song in 1998.

Sing it with Jimmy. 💙 pic.twitter.com/TABRc7qwjO — Chicago Dubs (@Cubs) September 4, 2023

The Cubs led the Giants 1-0 heading to the bottom of the seventh. Perhaps the team was inspired by seeing Jimmy Buffett sing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” because the team immediately added two runs to its lead.

They scored another two runs in the eighth, giving them four runs following the Buffett tribute and leading to a 5-0 victory.