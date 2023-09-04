Chicago Cubs Continue Jimmy Buffett Tributes With 7th Inning Stretch Remembrance During Labor Day Matchup Against Giants

Videos by OutKick
Legendary singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett died Saturday and tributes continue to pour in. The Chicago Cubs paid tribute to Buffett on Saturday. But due to the team’s deep connection with the musician, they didn’t stop there.
As OutKick’s Matt Reigle wrote over the weekend, “Buffett and the Cubs don’t seem like they’d have much to do with one another, however, there is a pretty important connection. He was the first performer to put on a show at Wrigley Field.”
Over the weekend, the Cubs played in Cincinnati against the Reds. Thus, they didn’t get to pay tribute to Buffett for the home fans, at least not inside the stadium.
But on Monday, the Cubs hosted the San Francisco Giants for a Labor Day matinee contest at Wrigley Field.
Prior to the game, they played Buffett’s song “Come Monday” for the crowd. And, they allowed fans to vote on which Buffett song would play during the fifth inning. Of course, fan-favorite “Cheeseburgers in Paradise” won in a landslide over “Knee Deep” and “Volcano.”
During the iconic Wrigley Field seventh-inning stretch, the team decided not to have a live singer belt out “Take Me Out to the Ball Game.” Instead, they played video of Buffett singing the song in 1998.
The Cubs led the Giants 1-0 heading to the bottom of the seventh. Perhaps the team was inspired by seeing Jimmy Buffett sing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” because the team immediately added two runs to its lead.
They scored another two runs in the eighth, giving them four runs following the Buffett tribute and leading to a 5-0 victory.
Follow Dan Zaksheske on X – formerly known as Twitter: @RealDanZak