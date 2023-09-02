Cubs Pay Tribute To Jimmy Buffett First To Ever Play Concert At Wrigley Field

Videos by OutKick

Tributes are pouring in for music icon Jimmy Buffett after news that the “Margaritaville” singer had died at the age of 76.

One of those tributes came from the Chicago Cubs.

Buffett and the Cubs don’t seem like they’d have much to do with one another, however, there is a pretty important connection.

He was the first performer to put on a show at Wrigley Field.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of legendary musician and Cubs fan Jimmy Buffett.



Thank you for introducing Wrigley Field to the world as a concert venue.



The Cubs organization sends its sincere condolences to Buffett's family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/NXHbsbyY6e — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 2, 2023

Along with the message, the team shared a photo of Buffett performing in a Cubs jersey and a message on the iconic stadium’s marquee.

“The Cubs organization sends its sincere condolences to Buffett’s family, friends and fans.”

While Wrigley Field opened in 1914, it never hosted a concert until Buffett played there in 2005, per NBC Sports Chicago.

That stunned me, but the more I thought about it the more it made sense. Wrigley Field didn’t even have stadium lights until the 1980s. Tough to host any nighttime event without those.

Buffett played at Wrigley two more times after his first show there, once in 2017 and again in 2018.

Numerous artists like Paul McCartney, Pearl Jam, Bruce Springsteen, and AC/DC have performed at Wrigley in the years since.

