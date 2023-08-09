Influencer Caught Her Boyfriend Cheating With The Help Of AI

Videos by OutKick

As if artificial intelligence wasn’t scary enough with AI girlfriends and AI influencers, the demonic technology –according to some – can also be used to catch cheating significant others.

Influencer Mia Dio blew the lid off of AI’s ability to catch cheating significant others and shared it on TikTok earlier this year. The video, which has been given a second life recently, documents how she caught her boyfriend, Billy, cheating by cloning his voice with AI.

The 22-year-old set out on the mission to catch him after he was acting weird following a night out with his friends. She used voice cloning software, imported his voicemails, created a script, then called his best friend using Facetime audio from her boyfriend’s iPad.

The video shows her boyfriend’s friend appearing to confirm Mia’s worst fear. Her boyfriend is a cheater. According to the best friend, he had too much to drink before picking up “some random sorority girl.”

The video ends with Mia’s head in her hands. She appears to be devastated by the news. She also hints at a part two with a text overlay that reads, “Confronting him in part 2.”

Despite the claim there doesn’t appear to have ever been any part two posted. Mia did post some content on multiple platforms about her ex.

Including a clip about becoming an en-toe-preneur to avoid running back to her ex, but nothing further about catching him cheating with AI.

AI Is Here To Take More Than Your Jobs

It turns out there’s a good reason that there was no follow-up video posted. It was a prank on her fans. The influencer admitted to it during an interview about the viral clip.

“Important context here is that this video was fully a prank on my fans, and both my boyfriend and friend were in on it,” Mia revealed. “We were surprised at the number of people who believed this happened.”

Despite the fact that her situation was a prank, she thinks her test proves that the technology can be used to catch cheaters.

“I think that with technology and social media, it is so much easier for people to cheat because there’s so much access,” she added. “The flip side there is that it’s also much easier to get caught, which is why I believe there’s such a cheating epidemic.”

Others seem to agree with Mia and she admits that those looking to catch cheaters have reached out to her. She said, “I’ve definitely had other girls reach out with similar concerns since.”

It’s the Wild West out there as far as AI technology is concerned. Who knows if we’ll all end up being controlled by computer overlords or not? We appear to be a long way away from that at the moment.

The focus right now is on important things, like using AI to get lonely dudes to hand over their money to pretend girlfriends. Or to catch the ones who aren’t so lonely cheating. You’ve been warned, there’s a new way for AI to ruin your life.