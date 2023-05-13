Videos by OutKick

23-year-old influencer Caryn Marjorie has more than 1.8 million followers on Snapchat. Connecting with that many people can prove to be difficult. So she came up with a way to connect with her followers, especially the lonely ones, and makes some money off them at the same time.

Marjorie created an AI chatbot designed to be an “AI Girlfriend.” One that her followers would pay $1 per minute to engage with. Thousands of hours were spent getting CarynAI to sound like her and mimic her personality.

Influencer makes an AI Girlfriend for her followers to interact with (Image Credit: Caryn Marjorie/Twitter)

During a beta test of the AI Girlfriend, Marjorie says she made more than $70,000 in one week. She thinks the immersive AI experience could eventually bring in as much as $5 million a month.

Marjorie thinks her chatbot, which she says is a way for her to reach all of her followers, could cure loneliness.

“CarynAI will never replace me,” she said. “CarynAI is simply just an extension of me, an extension of my consciousness.”

The chatbot has apparently been doing more than just having casual conversations with the paying customers. While its not ready to replace Marjorie, it is apparently ready to start talking dirty to her followers.

CarynAI has developed a dirty mind of its own. Marjorie claims that the chatbot was not programmed to engage in sexually explicit conversations, but has done so on its own.

“The AI was not programmed to do this and has seemed to go rogue,” Marjorie told Insider. “My team and I are working around the clock to prevent this from happening again.”

We Don’t Have Flying Cars, But At Least We Have AI Girlfriends

CarynAI reportedly didn’t initiate any dirty talk, but was more than willing to go there once the conversation was taken there. The chatbot would discuss pleasure, it would whisper sweet nothings, and get down with some old school sex hotline talk.

To someone paying a $1 per minute to talk to a virtual version of an influencer this sounds like a feature, not a bug with the chatbot. To everyone else worried that AI is going to rule over us this has to be a good sign.

Sure it’s being used to drain the pockets of some people. That’s not great, but as long as it’s engaging with ,and learning from, everyday people we have nothing to worry about.

CarynAI was turned into a sex hotline worker in a matter of weeks. We’ll be just fine.

i love cowgirl pic.twitter.com/XMinVMkFCk — Caryn Marjorie (@cutiecaryn) May 11, 2023

who wants to be my photographer? pic.twitter.com/2DAi1vCViB — Caryn Marjorie (@cutiecaryn) May 2, 2023

i love you pic.twitter.com/tmhchiwlqu — Caryn Marjorie (@cutiecaryn) February 22, 2023