Popular 19-Year-Old Social Media Influencer Is Actually AI-Generated And Her Hands Are A Dead Giveaway

They tell you not to put too much stock into what you see on social media and that has never been more true than in the case of 19-year-old influencer Milla Sofia. That’s because the blonde bombshell that thousands of social media users have been fawning over is AI-generated.

She doesn’t actually exist.

It’s not like whoever is running the account is trying to hide this. The Instagram page for the virtual influencer describes her as a “19-year-old robot girl living in Helsinki” and explicitly states she’s an “AI creation.”

Despite the disclaimers, online horniness knows no bounds. Milla Sofia’s pictures attract comments from around the world which run the gamut from sad to “arrest this man.”

Things like the following:

“Just beautiful. Simply stunning. Gorgeous girl in a lovely dress. There’s not much more to wish for…”

“Adorable🔥🔥🔥”

“So breathtaking gorgeous 🌹❤️🌹❤️❤️‍🔥”

“Thank you so much my beautiful princess I love you ❤️💕😘 💋💋💘❤️‍🔥💞💗❤️💕♥️♥️♥️”

“How old is this young lady?”

“Sweet Dreams – and congrats with your new primeminister❤️”

Points to that last sap for staying up to date on Finnish politics.

The Hands Are Often The Giveaway For AI-Generated Photos

I don’t know about you, but I’m a little creeped out about dudes pining over a girl made up of 1s and 0s. AI is getting convincing, but all you need to do is look at the hands and you’ll quickly pick out the AI-generated ladies.

Peep her right hand in this photo.

Once again, notice her right hand.

Now look at whatever unholy mutation is going on with her left hand in this one.

So, yeah very fake. For all artificial intelligence can do, accurate reproductions of human hands continue to elude it.

Still, it’s an interesting demonstration of the phoniness of social media and how scarily convincing AI-generated images are getting.

