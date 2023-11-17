Influencer Boxer Elle Brooke Calls Out ‘Weird’ Adult Film Star Lana Rhoades As She Searches For Her Next Opponent

Videos by OutKick

Elle Brooke wants to get back in the ring. The OnlyFans star and influencer boxer hasn’t fought since July when she was handed her first loss by social media influencer Jully Poca.

With a 3-1 record, she’s eyeing a return to the ring in the early part of next year. The always entertaining content creator knows how to promote her fights. She’s done the bikini weigh-ins, the elite level trash-talking, and the calling out of potential opponents.

Faith Ordway punches Elle Brooke during a fight in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Brooke has adapted well to the fight game. Not just the promotional side of the sport, but she’s developed some legit boxing skills while also making friends with professional fighters.

So when asked during a recent interview whether she plans to “broaden the fan base” when she returns by fighting American influencers, she didn’t hesitate to call out a couple of names. Names of people who haven’t stepped into the ring before, but have large fan bases of their own.

“Do you know what? I might just go to AVNs, wait in every little cue, be like ‘Do you want to fight me? We’ll make so much money and then we can make a video after – we’ll be rich,'” Brooke said.

When pressed for names by the interviewer, she replied, “We’ll try to get Riley Reid. Lana Rhoades is a bit weird now, so we could rope her back to reality, try to get her on board.”

“She’s cool, but she’s a bit strange,” Brooke added about Rhoades.

You Have To Like The Way Elle Brooke’s Mind Works

Brooke wrapped up the interview by throwing Mia Malkova’s name out there. Of the three names she mentioned the dig at Rhoades seemed like that was the one she would actually step into the ring with.

Is she likely to fight an adult film actress in her next fight? Not any of those names. It’s possible a name that isn’t as well-known would accept the fight.

Whoever it is they’re going to have their hands full with Brooke. As you can see she gives her opponents all they can handle before they ever enter the ring.