Elle Brooke Calls Out Fellow OnlyFans Star Tana Mongeau On TikTok

Elle Brooke isn’t just sitting back and enjoying her first win in the ring, a unanimous decision victory over Love Island’s AJ Bunker earlier this month. The OnlyFans star turned boxer is ready to get back at it.

She already has her sights set on a new opponent. A couple of days ago Brooke hopped on TikTok and called out fellow OnlyFans star Tana Mongeau.

The short clip has the words “Someone needs to humble Tana Mongeau” across the top of it. Brooke also tagged Mongeau in the clip and asked her if she was a “lover or a fighter?”

As of right this minute, it doesn’t appear as if Mongeau has responded to the callout. You can’t blame her, either. She has over 7 million followers on TikTok, which has to make for an unmanageable scene when it comes to her mentions.

Although, Mongeau could have seen the callout and just doesn’t want any part of it. She doesn’t appear to need the attention or the money. Getting punched in the face might Brooke’s idea of a good time, but it for sure is not for everyone.

Social influencer boxing is still hot in the streets

Brooke’s pre-fight antics aren’t for everyone either. As funny and entertaining as the antics are — and the coffin stunt was pretty funny — they have a way of getting under people’s skin.

The whole social-influencer-boxing scene isn’t everyone’s cup of tea either. I get that. The fights are often a disappointment and I don’t recommend watching them at all. Even the fights with the likes of Floyd Mayweather involved aren’t all that fun to watch.

What is worth the price of admission (free) is all of the lead up to those kinds of fights. At the end of the day most social influencers are entertainers in some form or another.

Whether this fight happens or not, we haven’t seen the last of Brooke in the ring. Well we haven’t seen the last of her promoting fights with coffins and insults anyway. I doubt I’ll be checking out any of the “boxing” that takes place.

The fact that these fights happen in the first place proves what a strange time it truly is.

Think about it. Famous for being social media famous is a thing and those people are now stepping in the ring and punching each other in the face. It’s probably a sign on society’s eventual collapse.