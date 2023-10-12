Dillon Danis Playfully Chokes Out Porn Star Elle Brooke

Videos by OutKick

Elle Brooke wanted to know what it was like to be choked out, and Dillon Danis helped her find out.

Danis fights Logan Paul this weekend in Manchester, England, and it should be a very interesting battle after all the trash talk the two have exchanged.

The MMA fighter turned temporary boxer had an open workout for fans Wednesday, and OnlyFans star and fellow fighter Elle Brooke had a simple request.

Dillon Danis chokes out Elle Brooke. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)

She wanted him to choke her out so she could find out what it’s like to be put to sleep. He obliged, and she went lights out very quickly.

Not only did she pass out like it was nothing, she didn’t even know it had happened once she came to and was conscious again.

What did she think? In a longer clip tweeted by Elle Brooke, she thought being choked unconscious was better than being on drugs.

Dillon Danis briefly puts Elle Brooke to sleep.

Elle Brooke couldn’t have been more excited about finding out what it’s like to be put to sleep. Hard pass. Hard pass from me.

You have to be a pretty wild person and adrenaline junkie if you volunteer for a trained MMA fighter to choke you out.

How could that possibly be fun? Well, not only did she enjoy it, but she compared it to a better high than being on drugs. A very interesting comparison, Elle! Very interesting indeed.

Elle Brooke compares being choked out by Dillon Danis to being better than being on drugs. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Say whatever you want about Elle Brooke, but the one thing you can’t say is she doesn’t know how to move the needle. Nobody seems to be talking about the Danis/Paul fight at the moment on social media. Everyone is talking about Danis putting her to sleep and the videos have millions of views.

She seems to have stolen the show, and all she had to do was go unconscious to do it!