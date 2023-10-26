I Dare You To Name Me One Arizona Diamondbacks Player Without Googling

Videos by OutKick

Are you aware that the World Series begins Friday?

More importantly – do you even know who is playing?

Don’t be worried if not – you’re not alone.

The problem with the Rangers-Diamondbacks series is although it may be a good game from an actual competitive matchup, nobody is going to know because nobody is going to care and thus not even tune in.

In fact, I dare you to name me ONE Arizona Diamondbacks player. Seriously, just name me one without Googling. And if you do somehow put together two random names and they turn out to be an MLB player’s name, then I guarantee you can’t tell me two names – especially if you’re a casual sports fan.

The Arizona Diamondbacks celebrate winning the NLCS as they head to the World Series. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

DIAMONDBACKS HAVEN’T WON A SERIES SINCE 2001

Whereas other teams have names such as Aaron Judge, Bryce Harper, Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto, Ronald Acuna Jr., the D-Backs have well… why don’t you tell me?

As far as the Rangers go, this isn’t the same team with Ivan ‘Pudge’ Rodriguez anymore or Juan Gonzalez. And sorry folks, Nolan Ryan is in fact not in the league anymore. Shocking, I know.

Still however, I feel like sports fans following baseball even a little bit may know at least one player on the Rangers and that’s most likely Max Scherzer because of all the drama that surrounded him when he left billionaire Steve Cohen’s Mets at the trade deadline. (Rangers also have Jacob DeGrom but he’s been hurt all season and isn’t on the postseason roster)

Max Scherzer will pitch in the World Series for the Rangers. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

GAME 1 BEGINS FRIDAY IN TEXAS

The bottom line is that there’s just no villains when you’re talking about the Rangers and Diamondbacks. If the Rangers lose to the Astros at least you have people that hate Jose Altuve and the team in general for their electronic sign stealing and banging away on trash cans. Bryce Harper and company were on an absolute tear this postseason to give the Phillies some buzz… plus the hatred is there because well, it’s Philly and we all know what Philly fans are like. (They fight at Dave Matthews Band concerts)

So what’s all this mean?

Well, for a sport that is hell-bent on trying to win over a younger generation by bringing in an international audience with the World Baseball Classic, to the speed up pace with the pitchers and hitters clock, to do all of that and have the Rangers and the Diamondbacks playing for it all is not ideal to say the least. (It also proves that your regular season record doesn’t mean anything as more teams make the postseason.)

At least there’s always football.

