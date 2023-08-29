Mets Fan Ruthlessly Boo Max Scherzer In First Trip To New York Since Being Traded

Videos by OutKick

Fans at Citi Field had no sympathy for Max Scherzer as the ex-Met pitcher returned in a Rangers uniform.

Scherzer was a casualty in the Mets’ dumping of contracts at the deadline. He waived his no-trade clause to be traded to Texas after discussions with the Mets front office.

On Monday, the Citi Field screens welcomed Scherzer back with a tribute video.

Ravenous Mets fans stuck it to Scherzer for no longer being a Met with loud boos as a live shot showed him waving to the crowd.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – AUGUST 22: Max Scherzer #31 of the Texas Rangers looks on from the dugout against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on August 22, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Max Scherzer receives a tribute video at Citi Field pic.twitter.com/j7EzXTbIg1 — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) August 28, 2023

Scherzer was part of the salary cap onslaught that the ‘rebuild’ Mets enacted before the trade deadline.

Scherzer, Robertson, Justin Verlander and Tommy Pham were among the major pieces traded out of New York once the Mets decided to focus on the future instead of 2023.

Beneath the booing, Mets fans surely felt disappointed that Scherzer couldn’t recreate 2022’s miraculous “turnaround” season.

In 2022, Scherzer posted an 11-5 record with a 2.29 ERA. Steve Cohen signed him to a three-year, $130 million deal in the ’22 offseason. Scherzer went 9-4 this season with a 4.01 ERA.

Scherzer Wasn’t A Met For Long

The tribute felt odd considering Scherzer was only a Met from December of 2021 until last month. Not exactly the traditional tenure associated with a video tribute. Predictably, fans acted accordingly…

The Mets gave Max Scherzer a tribute video after pitching in just 42 games 🧐 pic.twitter.com/01tF1jJi4l — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) August 28, 2023

I’ve made it pretty clear how I feel about Max Scherzer’s Mets career. The fact they gave this guy a tribute video is beyond comical. Good on the fans that booed. A thank you video is extremely tone deaf considering the guy stunk in every single big spot. — Tommy Lugauer (@tommylugauer) August 28, 2023

Wait…the Mets actually gave Scherzer a tribute video?? What??!? — Brandon Tierney (@BrandonTierney) August 29, 2023

The frequency of these tribute videos is getting out of hand. I get Scherzer is a future Hall of Famer but what did he actually accomplish while with the Mets? A Cy Young? A World Series? Even a deep playoff run? None of that. He lasted a year and a half there… https://t.co/2SR2jgajEX — Aaron McBride (@_DaddyMac16) August 29, 2023

A former Met pitcher deserves a tribute video tonight.



His name is Jacob Degrom. If Max Scherzer gets one, it’s a disgrace. #Mets #LGM pic.twitter.com/UzYwqC1G39 — Schmuck Bowalter (@SchmuckBowalter) August 28, 2023

The Mets are invincibly stupid. They are allegedly shopping the franchise in Alonso at the same time they are playing Scherzer tribute videos at Citi Field? — Walt Deptula (@deptulahasrage) August 29, 2023

Since joining the Rangers, Scherzer has been solid in five outings: pitching to a 3-1 record, 2.64 ERA and 0.913 WHIP.

Mad Max ultimately made the right move. After trading closer David Robertson, the Mets set in motion an “all must go” sale in Queens.

From baseball’s highest payroll to preppers for the 2025 season, the Mets are still a mess.