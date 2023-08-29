Mets Fan Ruthlessly Boo Max Scherzer In First Trip To New York Since Being Traded

Videos by OutKick
Fans at Citi Field had no sympathy for Max Scherzer as the ex-Met pitcher returned in a Rangers uniform.
Scherzer was a casualty in the Mets’ dumping of contracts at the deadline. He waived his no-trade clause to be traded to Texas after discussions with the Mets front office.
On Monday, the Citi Field screens welcomed Scherzer back with a tribute video.
Ravenous Mets fans stuck it to Scherzer for no longer being a Met with loud boos as a live shot showed him waving to the crowd.
They responded with ridicule.
Scherzer was part of the salary cap onslaught that the ‘rebuild’ Mets enacted before the trade deadline.
Scherzer, Robertson, Justin Verlander and Tommy Pham were among the major pieces traded out of New York once the Mets decided to focus on the future instead of 2023.
Beneath the booing, Mets fans surely felt disappointed that Scherzer couldn’t recreate 2022’s miraculous “turnaround” season.
In 2022, Scherzer posted an 11-5 record with a 2.29 ERA. Steve Cohen signed him to a three-year, $130 million deal in the ’22 offseason. Scherzer went 9-4 this season with a 4.01 ERA.
Scherzer Wasn’t A Met For Long
The tribute felt odd considering Scherzer was only a Met from December of 2021 until last month. Not exactly the traditional tenure associated with a video tribute. Predictably, fans acted accordingly…
Since joining the Rangers, Scherzer has been solid in five outings: pitching to a 3-1 record, 2.64 ERA and 0.913 WHIP.
Mad Max ultimately made the right move. After trading closer David Robertson, the Mets set in motion an “all must go” sale in Queens.
From baseball’s highest payroll to preppers for the 2025 season, the Mets are still a mess.
