Philly Fans Started Fighting At A Dave Matthews Band Concert Of All Things

The normally chill and subdued Dave Matthews displayed a sense of emotion we rarely see as he began screaming at fans that were fighting during his show on Friday night. The concert was taking place in Camden, New Jersey – which is right outside Philadelphia.

Video posted on social media from the concert initially shows Dave pointing and yelling at the people fighting in the crowd. At one point he even stops playing his guitar as he is visibly pissed off at the fans causing a ruckus.

IT’S A DAVE MATTHEWS SHOW!

It’s unclear what started the fight in the crowd but one thing’s for certain – if you make DAVE MATTHEWS of all people mad at you, you are a straight up loser.

Also, who gets in a fight at a DAVE MATTHEWS BAND concert of all things? It’s not like it’s an Eagles game people.

Like what did you think you were attending? It’s Dave Matthews… everyone knows the rules are to tailgate, drink, smoke some bud if you want, and just jam out for a couple hours. I’ve actually been to a ton of DMB shows and the only thing I could see people getting upset about is if the beer stands at the venue closed earlier than expected. But to throw fists over that? Come on now.

Then again, it is Philadelphia. Maybe these are the same people that fought over $1 hot dog night at a Phillies game earlier this year. Or the ones that made Wawa leave the city.

Doing great, Philly!