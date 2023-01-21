Eagles Fans Started Tailgating 10 Hours Before Tonight’s Kickoff Because It’s Philly

A group of Eagles fans felt that the allotted 4.5 hours that Lincoln Financial Field’s parking lot would be open wasn’t going to be enough time to tailgate ahead of tonight’s game.

So what did they do?

They decided to buy tickets for the Philadelphia Wings – the professional lacrosse team that was happening nearby. The reason? Well, the Wings play at 1pm, meaning that the parking lots opened up at 10am – a full 10 hours before the Eagles play the Giants tonight.

Philly is gonna Philly.

“The eagle has landed…” face first on the concrete.

#ItsAPhillyThing: Birds fans found a way to hack the tailgate. The lots don't open until 4pm for tonight's @Eagles game. BUT they open at 8am for the @NLLwings 1pm lacrosse game.

Birds fans bought Wings tickets just to tailgate for 12 hours instead of 4.



Birds fans bought Wings tickets just to tailgate for 12 hours instead of 4. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/35pjyWFiW0 — Brenna Weick (@BrennaWeickTV) January 21, 2023

A local Philadelphia reporter documented today’s dedication (or lunacy) from the Eagles fans who felt that they needed more time to guarantee that they are going to black out before kickoff.

On one hand I’m fully on board with this move. These Eagles fans are like the hell with waiting in line to get to the parking lot later, let’s get there early… REALLY early… and start pounding some beers.

However you just know this is going to turn out terrible for them. I’m a resident tailgater myself but 10 hours is straight up wild.

And you just know there is ZERO way that they are all going to make it into the game.

Someone is absolutely going to get drunk too quickly and then “Take a quick power nap,” and next thing you know the police are banging on the window saying that it’s 2am, the game’s been over for hours and the lot is closing.

Philadelphia jails are going to be an absolute SCENE tonight. Just drunk Eagles fan singing “Fly Eagles Fly” over and over.

What’s even crazier is that reporter Brenna Weick continued to update her Twitter showing more fans doing the same thing and buying tickets for the Wings’ game so they could tailgate. Literally more and more Eagles fans are showing up to start ripping Fireball shots and Yuengling bottles.

If this is a sign of what to expect for tonight’s heated Giants-Eagles game then get ready. It’s gonna be an absolute madhouse at Lincoln Financial Field.