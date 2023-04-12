Phillies Fans Take Advantage Of Dollar Dog Night, Throw Cheap Wieners On Field

Videos by OutKick
Tuesday was a big day for hot dogs in the great state of Pennsylvania.
While Penn State fans were wolfing them by the thousands, fans in the southeastern part of the Keystone State, Phillies fans were doing the same.
Although they also found a bonus use for them.
The Phillies held a Dollar Dog Night for Tuesday’s game against the Miami Marlins. Now, everyone loves a Dollar Dog Night. However, I’ve always noticed a phenomenon I call the Dollar Dog Effect. This is the direct correlation between the volume of hot dogs churned out relative to their quality. The more dogs concessions stands have to make over a short period, the bigger the dip in overall quality.
I’m not sure what the quality of the dogs was like, but there sure as hell was a huge demand for some Hatfield Phillies Franks.
Although, quality doesn’t matter as much if you only have to pay a dollar for them… or you plan on using the hot dog as a projectile.
In that case, you just want it to be somewhat sound.
It Was Raining Cheap Wieners In Philly Tuesday Night
Look, we all know the Phillies just went to the World Series, but remember, the Eagles were booed at halftime in their season opener… months after winning the Super Bowl.
A 4-7 won’t cut it for the Fightin’ Phils, and their fans let their actions speak for them.
Given the City of Brotherly Love’s grand tradition of throwing batteries/snowballs/etc. onto the field/ice/court/at Santa Claus as a show of displeasure and the Phillies losing the game 8-4, it was just a matter of time before dollar hot dogs started raining from the heavens.
As that last Twitter user — who certainly knows their way around a Simpsons reference — pointed out, it really was a real-life “here come the pretzels” moment.
No one in their right mind is going to huck a $9 (if you’re lucky) hot dog onto the field. Nut a dollar dog?
Now that’s a thrifty way to show your frustration.
Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle