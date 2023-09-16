Shohei Ohtani Packed Up His Locker And Bounced With Games Still Remaining

Videos by OutKick

Shohei Ohtani apparently has had enough of the Los Angeles Angels as the soon-to-be free agent superstar packed up his locker yesterday despite there still being over a week and a half of games remaining.

It’s unclear if Ohtani plans to return to the team. The Angels have said that they will give more information later today.

And do you know what? If Ohtani doesn’t return then I say good for him and I don’t blame him.

Shohei Ohtani injured his arm a few weeks ago pitching for the Angels. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

OHTANI DOESN’T OWE THE ANGELS ANYTHING ANYMORE

But before we get into “Why” Ohtani may have left, can we focus on the “Could You Imagine” part of this story?

Imagine if Ohtani never comes back to say goodbye to the Angels fanbase. It would be hilarious in the best way possible simply from the drama that it would cause. Sure it would be an uncool move to the Angels fanbase who now have NO chance of seeing a World Series Championship within the next decade. But the holier-than-thou sports pundits that always talk down to the rest of us? They would lose their MINDS. They would go into deep analysis like they were Tony Soprano’s therapist trying to figure out why Ohtani did what he did.

Shohei Ohtani has left the mound with the trainer and is out of the game pic.twitter.com/Oy5TfVyo6H — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 23, 2023

IT’S EASY TO SEE WHY OHTANI WOULD BE FRUSTRATED…

Well, let me just tell all of you why Ohtani is fed up and why it’s completely understandable.

The biggest reason why Ohtani would be mad is quite simple… he wanted a World Series Championship and the Angels never delivered him one. He’s tired, he’s frustrated and he’s over it.

Ohtani has gone above and beyond being the nicest person ever – humble and never complaining. But sometimes enough is enough and maybe that’s why he packed up his bags last night.

BUT WAIT… THERE’S MORE

Maybe there is something if you read between the lines with him just getting up and leaving.

Did the Angels perhaps work him too hard despite knowing he may have had an injury?

Ohtani missed multiple starts throughout the year for a variety of reasons; from finger injuries to cramps and fatigue. Remember, he didn’t even pitch in the All-Star Game due to a hand injury. Whether deliberate or not, that all culminated in the Angels pushing him to continue to pitch as they were hoping for a playoff run, leading to Ohtani suffering an UCL arm injury a few weeks ago. The injury ended his season.

Is this Ohtani’s way of saying “Thanks, Angels” for nearly costing him what could be at least $100 million in a contract if he’s not able to pitch next year?

I mean, Hell, they didn’t even do routine imaging on his arm for crying out loud!

Of note: Angels GM Perry Minasian said that despite Ohtani suffering from cramping and arm fatigue that caused him to push back starts during this season, the team didn't do any related imaging on his arm until this past week. — Laura Albanese (@AlbaneseLaura) August 25, 2023

I HOPE OHTANI CALLS OUT THE ANGELS

Come to think of it, for the Angels to be so inconsiderate and negligent of how they treated Ohtani once they knew he wasn’t going to re-sign with the team… I’m on Ohtani’s side if he wants to say the heck with them.

The Angels tried getting every last bit out of Ohtani, knowing their future (and of course their revenue) would never be the same. They pushed too hard and now Major League Baseball’s best player since Babe Ruth most likely can’t do one of the two things that make him as special as he is… pitch.

If Ohtani is truly so angry at the Angels that he would just pack his bags and not come back, the rest of the baseball world would understand.

… and maybe his teammate Mike Trout does as well.