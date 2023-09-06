Is Mike Trout’s Future In Anaheim In Jeopardy?

Videos by OutKick

Mike Trout has had one of Major League Baseball’s most frustrating careers. And even he may have had enough.

Trout has been with the Los Angeles Angels since debuting in 2011, rapidly becoming the consensus best player in baseball. Despite his otherworldly ability, the Angels have made just one postseason appearance in the past decade. Promptly getting swept in the 2014 American League Division Series.

Frustrations in Orange County have only increased after the arrival of Shohei Ohtani.

Ohtani’s unprecedented dominance and Trout’s continued excellence would seem to make playoff appearances a foregone conclusion. Yet the Angels have infamously failed to make a single postseason after Ohtani’s arrival.

With his free agency rapidly approaching at the end of the season, Ohtani’s widely expected to target an organization with a history of winning. And Mike Trout might try to follow suit.

DETROIT, MI – AUGUST 19: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels comes up to bat with Mike Trout #27 on deck for the first inning of a game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on August 19, 2022, in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

Mike Trout’s Future Up For Debate

Trout told reporters, including the Orange County Register’s Jeff Fletcher, that he wants some answers about where the Angels are heading.

“When it’s brought up in the offseason, you’ve obviously got to talk about it, and think about it,” Trout said. “I haven’t thought about it yet. There are going to be some conversations in the winter, for sure. Just to see the direction of everything and what the plan is.”

While he declined to comment on whether or not that means he’d discuss a potential trade request, it’s an ominous sign for Angels fans.

Shohei Ohtani’s decision is the biggest obvious question about the future of the Angels organization. And given the team’s efforts to save money are awe inspiring, it seems unlikely they agree to another massive contract.



If Trout doesn’t see a light at the end of the tunnel, the 32-year-old may look to move to greener pastures. Especially as injuries continue to take their toll as he gets into his 30’s.

Nothing seems imminent, but all the sudden there’s a non-zero chance the Angels lose Ohtani and Trout in the not-so-distant future. As if they needed more help extending the lengthy postseason drought.