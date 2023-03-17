Hunter Biden Suing Repair Shop Basically Confirms What We Already Knew, Laptop Is Real

Videos by OutKick

Hunter Biden is suing the laptop repair shop that uncovered that laptop the media said didn’t exist. Of course, everyone knows that it did, and Hunter Biden using daddy’s money to sue them just speaks to its authenticity.

Because you wouldn’t waste your time turning to litigation over a laptop that didn’t exist.

Hunter Biden filed a countersuit against John Paul Mac Isaac, who owns the repair shop that obtained the laptop and accused him of defamation last year. He claims that Mac Isaac didn’t have the right to copy and distribute private information on the laptop.

The counterclaim accuses Mac Isaac and others of six counts of invasion of privacy.

Remember, this is the laptop — that for a long time didn’t exist, depending on which news network you tuned into — that Biden dropped off at the shop then didn’t pick up.

The timing of Biden’s countersuit is as conspicuous as the laptop is at the center of the congressional investigation. There’s a belief that Biden and his legal team are trying to spin the situation away from the prevailing narrative that the laptop was the smoking gun that proves the debaucherous life and foreign dealings of the president’s ne’er do well son.

Nope, they want you to think he’s just a dude who had his privacy invaded.

Hunter Biden is trying to paint himself as a victim because it’s 2023 and that’s what people do. (Photo by DNCC via Getty Images) (Photo by Handout/DNCC via Getty Images)

Smart Guy Hunter Biden Is The Victim, Per His Legal Team

“As a result of Mac Isaac’s unlawful agreement and his conspiracy with others, Mr. Biden’s personal data was made available to third parties and then ultimately to the public at large, which is highly offensive, causing harm to Mr. Biden and his reputation,” the suit claims.

Because his reputation was pristine before the laptop. Nothing to see there.

“The object of invading Mr. Biden’s privacy and disseminating his data was not for any legitimate purpose but to cause harm and embarrassment to Mr. Biden.”

Guys, they’re right. Potentially uncovering details regarding foreign dealings by the President of the United States and his immediate family is not a legitimate reason disseminating the info on that laptop.

Remember, Hunter Biden — who his old man once called the “smartest guy I know” — stored highly-sensitive info on the same computer where he kept his library of nudes, then dropped that computer off at a shop and never picked it up.

If he’s the smartest guy Joe Biden knows, there are only two conclusions: 1). he was lying to cover his and his burnout kid’s asses, or 2). everyone Joe Biden has ever met to this point in his life — which includes heads of state, military leaders, and every other living president — is a blithering, incompetent idiot in which case, we should all be horrified that Hunter Biden is at the top of the “Smart Guy List.”

I’m inclined to think it’s option No. 1, but as time goes on, option No. 2 is gaining some steam.

Biden may not think Hunter’ is as smart when he realizes that his kid launched this legal retaliation right as he’s about to launch a reelection bid.

Again, smartest guy he knows.

